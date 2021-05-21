Global stocks stable after a week of flip-flop





Passers-by wearing face masks are reflected on a stock quote board outside a brokerage house, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, November 10, 2020. REUTERS / Issei Kato

Global stocks stabilized on Friday after a volatile week, drawing on stronger Wall Street as US data eased inflation fears, as the dollar approached its three-month lows on the reduction in bets on the Federal Reserve’s first rate hikes. Inflation fears have spooked markets after recent data, and the Fed’s briefing on Wednesday suggested a possible policy change to cut bond purchases. Read more But on Thursday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its activity index fell to 31.5 in May from 50.2 in April, casting doubt on how quickly the US economy can continue to warm up. . Other data from Thursday showed that the number of unemployed in the United States swelled in early May, which could dampen expectations of an acceleration in job growth this month, even as the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell further below 500,000 last week. Read more “It’s all about inflation and rising interest rates,” said Giles Coghlan, senior currency analyst at HYCM. “Fear in the market is played by these peaks – it’s like someone’s run down.” The MSCI World Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS) edged up 0.1% and was on track for a 0.4% rise on the week, following a 1.8% rebound in the Nasdaq Composite (. IXIC) and a 0.6% gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) on Thursday. Futures showed a further 0.25% rise in the S&P 500 (.SPX) at the opening, after rising more than 1% on Thursday. European stocks (.STOXX) advanced 0.22%, while UK stocks (.FTSE) fell 0.16%. The IHS Markit Eurozone Purchasing Managers’ Flash Composite Index, considered a good guide to economic health, climbed to 56.9 in May after the final reading of 53.8 in April. Read more UK retail sales jumped 9.2% year-on-year in April – twice the average predicted in a Reuters poll of economists – as shoppers splashed out on new clothes after stores reopened after months of locking closures. Read more The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, held steady at 90.195, close to three-month lows after its largest drop in about two weeks on Thursday, as bets on the early hikes rates in the United States have fallen. The euro plunged 0.11% to $ 1.2212. Bitcoin, meanwhile, fell 2% to $ 39,755 to bring the week’s losses to 14% after Chinese financial sector bodies banned the use of cryptocurrencies in payment and settlement and the market has expressed concern about the extent of leveraged positions among investors. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Thursday held the decline by more than 4 basis points to hover around 1.62%. The 10-year yield of Germany, the region’s benchmark, fell 2 basis points to -0.127%. In Asia, the largest MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) added 0.14%, putting it on track for a weekly gain of 1.8%. Oil prices were set to fall as investors braced for a return to Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress in negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. Read more Brent was down 0.3% to $ 64.91 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude was stable at $ 61.90 per barrel. Both contracts are down nearly 5% this week and are on track to post their biggest weekly loss since March. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

