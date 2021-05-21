Urban Ones Southside site proposal wins city casino competition





The city has chosen its preferred site for a resort casino. Urban Ones launches $ 600 million, 300,000 square foot casino development on the south side at 2001 Walmsley Blvd. was chosen by the city’s casino review committee as the preferred proposal, Mayor Levar Stoneys’ office said Thursday. The final decision on whether or not the casino will be built is now in the hands of the city’s residents, who will vote on whether to grant a casino license by referendum on November 2, 2021. Urban One defeated The Cordish Cos., A Baltimore-based developer who operates casinos nationwide as part of Live! Mark. Cordish proposed to build a casino on 17 acres of land owned by Bow Tie Partners at 1301 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Four other casino operators submitted building proposals in Richmond in February, and in the following months, the city gradually narrowed the field to Urban One and Cordish. Known for its dozens of radio stations, including four in Richmond, Urban One has teamed up with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment as part of its casino bid. Peninsula Pacific owns and operates Colonial Downs Racecourse and five Rosies Gaming Emporiums in Virginia, as well as a pair of casinos in New York and Iowa. Urban One got a taste for the casino in 2016, when it invested $ 40 million for a minority stake in MGM National Harbor, a resort casino in Maryland. In a prepared statement released Thursday, Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins thanked the city and praised the tax revenue Urban One believes the project would generate. We are fully committed to creating well-paying jobs with profit sharing for employees, pathways to successful careers, and generating significant new tax revenues that can improve Richmonds schools and fund community programs and infrastructure, a Liggins said. In addition to a 100,000-square-foot game floor and a 250-room hotel, the Urban Ones project would also include a 3,000-seat theater, 20,000-square-foot event space, 55 acres of green space with a lawn. festival and 12 Restaurants. Liggins previously said they were in talks with some local restaurateurs to open up concepts for development. Urban One says the project would generate $ 525 million in tax revenue over the next decade and pay the city an upfront payment of $ 140 million. According to its website, Urban One estimates that 77% of casino visitors are non-locals. Stoney, who has said the project will be an additional economic driver in South Richmond, is now preparing to present the casino issue to Richmond City Council at its May 24 meeting. If approved, it would head to the Virginia Lottery Board, which regulates casinos in the state, before the city asks the Richmond Circuit Court to have the referendum put on the ballot in November. Zed Smith, COO of The Cordish Cos., Released a statement expressing his disappointment at losing the deal. While we believe our site would have clearly brought the greatest long-term economic benefit to the city and its residents, as evidenced by the city’s own independent external consultant, we respect the decision of the evaluation committee, said Smith. Philip Morris owns the land on which Urban One is planning the project. It is not clear if the company has it under a purchase contract.







