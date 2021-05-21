Public listing of Myconic Capital graduates on the NEO Exchange





TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) –NEO is delighted to announce that the Vancouver-based company Myconic Capital Corp. (Myconic or the Company), an investment issuer previously listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has become a member of the NEO Exchange. Myconics shares are now available for trading on NEO under the symbol MEDI. Since its inception as a public company, Myconic has invested in a variety of industries. In particular, the Company recently acquired a network of 14 national medical cannabis clinics. Today’s launch marks the sixth migration this year of quality growth companies, all part of the innovation economy, from junior scholarships to NEOs. “As a Tier 1 exchange, NEO provides additional liquidity and exposure which should enable our continued growth, explained Adam Deffett, vice president of capital markets for Myconic. We further anticipate that this listing on the NEO Exchange will give us the opportunity to target and reach a wider range of institutional and retail investors, while having access to larger and more efficient capital. “ The NEO Exchange is home to over 130 company and ETF listings and consistently facilitates nearly 15 percent of all trading volume in Canada. Click here for a complete view of all NEO listed securities. Quality companies across the country are realizing the benefits and added value of graduating from a senior stock exchange, added Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. We are proud to be the destination of choice for listings like Myconic, an organization that has targeted investments in medical clinics with strategic expansion plans. We look forward to providing Myconic with a broad platform for growth through increased access to capital, increased visibility to the investment community and greater opportunity to bring innovative new treatments to market. Investors can trade shares of MEDI through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. About NEO Exchange The NEO Exchange is Canada’s innovation economy exchange that brings together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO gives priority to investors and gives access to trading of all securities listed in Canada on a level playing field. NEO is a top-rated exchange and only lists risk-free companies and investment products looking for an exchange that allows investor confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unhindered access to market data. Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram About Myconic Capital Corp. Myconic Capital Corp is an investment issuer with a diversified portfolio that focuses on emerging companies active in the high tech, real estate, cannabis, mining, and health and wellness industries. Connect with Myconic: Website







