Business
Sales of existing homes in April fall for third consecutive months of decline
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Existing home sales fell 2.7% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.85 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors.
It was the third consecutive month of declines, the group said.
Sales were 33.9% higher than in April 2020, but this comparison is an anomaly as the housing market and economy shut down at the start of the pandemic. Housing then rebounded strongly last summer. Sales were still 11% higher than in April 2019.
“I would say it’s hot, that’s the one word description, even with the sales down,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for real estate agents. For each ad there are 5.1 offers. Half of the houses are sold above the list price. “
The supply of homes for sale at the end of April is down 20%. There were 1.16 million homes for sale, which represents a 2.4 month supply at the current pace of sales.
Strong demand and low supply continued to push prices up. The median price of an existing home sold in April was $ 341,600, a 19.1% increase from April 2020. This is both the highest median price on record and the strongest annual increase never recorded.
Much of this large increase in the median price is attributable to the mix of homes selling. There is much more activity at the top of the market, where the supply is more abundant, and very little activity at the low end, where the shortage is most severe.
For example, sales of homes priced between $ 100,000 and $ 250,000 remained unchanged from the previous year. Sales of homes priced between $ 750,000 and $ 1 million increased 146 %% from the previous year, and sales of homes over $ 1 million jumped 212% .
The competition is also incredibly intense, with homes sold in just 17 days, the fastest on record by realtors. The share of all-cash sales increased to 25% from 13% a year ago. Investors accounted for 17% of all transactions. First-time buyers accounted for 31% of purchases, a slight drop compared to the previous month.
Mortgage rates in February and March, when these agreements were signed, increased rapidly and dramatically. The average 30-year fixed rate started in February around 2.80% and ended in March around 3.42%, according to Mortgage News Daily. It took the purchasing power of buyers, who were already struggling with high prices.
Sales of newly built homes, which are measured by signed contracts and not closings, rose 21% in March from February. Builders are taking advantage of the shortage of existing homes for sale, but new home prices are also rising sharply.
Builders have not increased production enough to meet all the demand as they are hampered by rising costs of land and materials and an increasingly difficult labor shortage. The hope now is that with more vaccinations and people feeling better about social interactions, more potential sellers will list their homes.
“The rise in seller sentiment could mean that some relief is ahead with perhaps even a larger than normal share of homeowners entering the market later this year,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist of realtor.com. “While ending the shortage of homes for sale is not enough, this wave of sellers will make a dent, giving buyers more options to choose from.”
