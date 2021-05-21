Business
Tesla superchargers to be used in new electric vehicle hub in UK
Tesla’s technology will be used in a new facility in the UK which is described as “Europe’s most powerful EV charging hub”.
The announcement comes as authorities attempt to strengthen infrastructure to cope with the expected increase in electric vehicle ownership over the next few years.
The Oxford Superhub, which will be based on a park-and-ride site in the south of the English city, is expected to open later this year, offering electric vehicle users “fast and super-fast chargers”.
Other players involved in the project include Oxford City Council, the charging companies Fastned and Wenea, and Pivot Power, which is part of EDF Renewables.
In a statement on Friday, Oxford City Council said the development would use 10 chargers from Fastned and 16 from Gamma Energy. In addition, the station, which will be powered by renewable energies, will offer 12 of Tesla’s Superchargers.
The UK government plans to stop the sale of new diesel and gasoline vehicles from 2030. From 2035 all new cars and vans will have to have zero tailpipe emissions.
These goals will require a significant ramp-up of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in order to meet increased demand and allay fears about ‘range anxiety’, a term that refers to the idea that Electric vehicles are not able to undertake long trips without losing power and getting stuck.
In an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Friday, Ford’s chief executive in Great Britain and Ireland, Lisa Brankin, spoke of the need for more infrastructure.
“I think consumers are very concerned about the nature of the infrastructure in place,” she said.
Brankin went on to refer to a recent estimate from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders that around 2.3 million public charging stations would be needed by 2030 to “provide adequate coverage and combat anxiety in the face of the city. ‘autonomy”.
If this goal were to be reached, more than 700 new charging points would have to be installed per day until 2030, added the industrial body.
Based on figures from Zap-Map which provides information on the location of public charging points for the 30 days through March 22, the SMMT said about 42 are installed daily.
“We need a really comprehensive plan across multiple stakeholders to help us access this charging infrastructure,” said Mr. Brankin of Ford.
“The other support that I think we really need is government support on purchasing incentives for customers,” she added.
“Electric vehicles are a bit more expensive than conventional motor vehicles, and to help everyone make the switch, I think we need some incentive support.”
As the UK turns to battery electric vehicles, discussions and debates on how best to handle this major transition will continue.
Just this week, the UK Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee released a report that said consumers were “not yet convinced that zero-emission cars are a suitable alternative to gasoline and diesel models”.
Among other things, the report raised concerns about affordability, the length that electric vehicles can travel on a single charge, as well as “the availability and accessibility of charging stations when and where needed.”
The PAC added: “We are not convinced that the government has given enough thought to how the charging infrastructure will develop at the rate required to meet the ambitious schedule of phasing out gasoline and diesel vehicles.”
In response to the PAC report, a government spokesperson said it has “a very ambitious and world-leading approach to increasing the uptake of zero-emission cars, and the progress we are making in this area is helping us to move forward. will help achieve our goals “.
“We are already investing $ 2.8 billion to help industry and drivers make the switch,” they added, “and we will continue our work to install thousands of charging stations and spur the development of new technologies for achieve our goals. “
