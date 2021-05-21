Opinion: Annihilated retirees lose millions: SEC

When it comes to managing our money in retirement, there is probably one number to keep in mind above all others.

This number? Zero.

For example, this is the exact percentage of our savings that we should be betting on private companies, that is, those that are not traded on a stock exchange.

And this is the amount in round dollars that we should invest with charming and persuasive foreigners who sell exotic investment projects. And it is also the number of those foreigners to whom we should give real custody of our funds.

Oh yes. It’s also the number of low-risk investments that will pay retirees (or anyone else, for that matter) 10% per year, or even less per month.

Which brings us to the case of the KNI investment adviser in Houston, Texas, where the Securities and Exchange Commission reports that as many as 70 investors, most of them apparently retirees and near-retirees, have just lost money. millions of their hard-earned savings. . In many cases, the SEC says, retirees have lost everything.

A widow in Texas has lost her entire retirement account of $ 30,000. An individual from Nevada lost his entire retirement portfolio of $ 92,000. A Kansas veteran and military professor, who was months away from retirement, lost almost all of his $ 320,000 in retirement savings. A retiree from Alabama has lost $ 105,000, while the SEC mentions others who have lost between $ 30,000 and $ 150,000 from their retirement accounts.

A Houston retiree who had been seriously injured at work and feared she would never be able to work again, therefore sought security and an income from her investments. Instead, says the SEC, she lost her entire retirement portfolio of $ 75,000.

The total losses are approximately $ 3.7 million.

The Securities and Exchange sued KNI, which represented Knight Nguyen Investments, Christopher Knight Lopez, his brother Jayson Lopez and Forrest Andrew Jones, accusing them of multiple violations of federal securities laws, including anti-fraud provisions. . The SEC says violations range from misrepresenting risky investments as safe to fabricating false financial statements and embezzling client money.

KNI largely targeted the elderly and uninformed who were trying to preserve or grow their retirement savings, the SEC reports. To attract these people to become clients, Chris Lopez and Forrest Jones falsely portrayed KNI as an established company with a proven track record, telling potential clients that KNI would only recommend or place clients in collateralized real assets, said. he. KNI operated from 2015 to 2018, he says.

The claims are not yet proven. Leonard Meyer, lawyer for Forrest Jones, told MarketWatch: He is not guilty of any of the charges against him. The other accused could not be reached.

Regardless of the legal ins and outs, the details of KNI’s investments as defined by the SEC should raise a forest of red flags for any retiree, near retiree, or their families.

According to the SEC, KNI’s clients have been sold securities in at least five private companies involved in areas such as importing gold and diamonds, consulting, graphics tools and travel software. KNI has told its clients that its investment strategy allows for historic gains of + 10% per year without the risk normally associated with it. One of the companies is said to be based in Seychelles, the chain of islands off the east coast of Africa well known as a honeymoon destination, and is said to sell gold to a refinery in Lebanon. Another company has reportedly held patents for short chains of peptide amino acids that can cure cancer, among other applications. This company reportedly had a ton of money held in a bank in London. Investments in these companies were wiped out.

One of the investors, the SEC said, learned that his retirement funds would be safe in shares of a software company and that the investment would produce a monthly return of 11.25%.

Let’s set aside accusations of fraud and other embezzlement, and look at it from the perspective of people who have apparently lost some or all of their savings.

Yes, of course, they were financially unsophisticated, according to the SEC.

But it remains maddening that we apparently don’t teach everyone basic financial self-defense while they’re still in school (along with all the other skills they’ll need to be an effective adult, and we don’t. do not teach either). If we did, and the SEC’s descriptions are correct, these retirees would still have their money. It would be the same for millions of others. We live in a capitalist society. Not teaching people how to manage their money is as crazy as not teaching them how to drive.

And by the time most of us reach our last years, we will likely be particularly vulnerable to financial mistakes. We usually have more assets when we were old, regardless of our social and economic profile, we were likely to have more money at 65 than when we were 20. If we were very old, our cognitive abilities could be eroded. After retirement, they were more likely to lose touch with work and the professional environment. And in old age, many become isolated and lonely.

Widows in particular can be easy prey for charming and persuasive middle-aged men. I’m not commenting specifically on this case, but in general, whenever I hear of widows being robbed, I immediately think of Joseph Cotton, the charming Uncle Charlie in Hitchcocks brilliant 1940s thriller Shadow Of A Doubt.

No retiree or near retiree should have invested in any of these companies. I’m still working and wouldn’t have hit any of them with a 10ft pole even if I had money to burn and didn’t already know they would collapse.

There are no risk-free returns of 10% per annum (let alone 11.25% per month). Nothing. Currently, US Treasury bonds pay a maximum interest of 2.4%, while bonds issued by strong, low-risk, blue-chip US companies like, for example, Verizon VZ,

+ 0.16% ,

Apple AAPL,

-1.02%

and Bank of America BAC,

+ 1.29%

yield of about 3.7%. High risk, high yield corporate bonds do not return more than 4.4%.

By the way, anyone who miraculously discovered a risk-free way to earn 10% per year wouldn’t waste time giving it to you. They will keep it to themselves.

And why even invest in private companies? There are more than 3,500 companies listed on the US stock exchanges, from the best known to the most obscure, covering all types of businesses and operations. Their accounts are generally subject to scrutiny, both by the legions of investors and by the US government. They regularly publish verified accounts and business updates which are available for free online. We don’t need to take any assurances about the performance of their investments, as we can view their stock chart and dividend record online (including here on MarketWatch), absolutely free.

And then there is the question of custody: who actually has possession of our funds. Why should I ever entrust my money to a stranger or an unknown company, no matter how good the ground is? Large, well-known investment firms are usually backed by significant capital. Most importantly, they also effectively insure our accounts up to $ 500,000 against company fraud or bankruptcy (but not against our falling stocks or bonds) through the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, what the US government explains here.

Watching people lose their savings because of investments is a tragedy, especially when they are too old to recover. Fraud or not, much of it is easily preventable.