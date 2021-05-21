Gales Help Britain Set Wind Power Production Record | Wind power





Powerful gusts of wind sweeping across Britain helped the country set a new all-time high for electricity produced by wind turbines. A new record was set in the early hours of Friday for the share of wind power in the production mix, with wind power supplying nearly two-thirds of Britain’s electricity, according to provisional data from National Grid. Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., the wind contributed 62.5% to the British electricity mix, beating the previous record by 59.9% compared to August last year, when high winds from Storms Ellen and Francis hit the country. As the windy weather rocked the UK there were several periods between 10pm Thursday evening and early Friday morning where the wind contributed over 60% for the first time. The amount of wind-generated electricity in the UK hovered around 16.3 gigawatts on Friday, after reach a record 17.6 GW the public holiday in early May. So far this month, wind represents 18% of the electricity mix, below the 20% recorded in May of last year, but well above the levels seen in May in previous years. The Met Office published a yellow warning for wind for Wales and southern England through Friday, with the strongest winds expected in the southwest with gusts between 50-60 mph in coastal areas and 45-50 mph in the interior lands. BBC Weather warned against gusts up to 78 mph. New milestones for wind power generation have been reached several times over the past year. On Boxing Day, when Storm Bella brought gusts of up to 100mph, the wind supplied 50.7% of Britain’s electricity, which kept levels high for 24 hours. 2020 was the greenest year Record for Britain’s electricity system, when average carbon intensity, the measure of carbon dioxide emissions per unit of electricity consumed hit a new low, according to National Grid. An independent climate think tank, Ember, said the UK’s renewable electricity surpassed fossil fuel production for the first time last year and may remain the largest source of electricity in the UK. to come up. He revealed that renewables generated by wind, sunlight, water and wood accounted for 42% of UK electricity last year, compared to 41% generated by gas and coal-fired power plants together. The UK is also on track for its wettest May on record after a very dry April, with more heavy and forecasted rains this weekend, while strong winds are expected to ease on Saturday.







