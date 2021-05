China vows to crack down on Bitcoin mining and trade

China will crack down on bitcoin mining and trading activities as part of efforts to counter financial risks, the State Council’s financial stability and development committee said on Friday. The country will also crack down on illegal activities in the securities market and maintain stability in the stock, bond and forex markets, the committee said at a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He. The statement, which comes just days after three Chinese industry bodies tightened the ban on banks and payment companies providing crypto-related services, marks a sharp escalation in movements against virtual currencies. Read more Liu is the highest Chinese official to publicly order a crackdown on bitcoin, and this is the first time the state council has explicitly targeted crypto-mining activity. Bitcoin prices have fallen sharply on the news again and are on track for weekly losses of over 15%, as is Etherium. Investor protection and the prevention of money laundering are particular concerns of governments and financial regulators who wonder if and how they should regulate the cryptocurrency industry. Previously, Hong Kong had proposed that the city’s market regulator allow cryptocurrency exchanges and only allow them to provide services to professional investors. Read more “While some degree of crypto regulation is inevitable, these overly restrictive policies will lead to stifled opportunities and the industry drain away from Asia,” said Jehan Chu, managing partner of the venture capital firm. Hong Kong’s blockchain, Kenetic Capital. Chinese public broadcaster CCTV on Friday warned of the “systemic risks” of cryptocurrency trading in a comment on its website. “Bitcoin is no longer an investment tool to avoid risk. Rather, it is a speculative instrument,” the broadcaster said, adding that cryptocurrency is a lightly regulated asset often used in black market trading, money laundering, arms smuggling, gambling and drugs. relationships. Virtual currency mining is big business in China, accounting for up to 70% of the global crypto supply by some estimates, although others say that proportion has declined in recent years. China’s crackdown on mining “will have profound implications for global crypto markets,” said Winston Ma, assistant professor at NYU Law School and author of “The Digital War”. Shares of Chinese crypto mining platform makers, including Canaan Inc (CAN.O) and Ebang International Holdings (EBON.O), also slipped in New York trading. China has banned cryptocurrency exchanges and initial coin offerings, but has not stopped individuals from holding cryptocurrencies. Friday’s statement also said China’s prudent monetary policy will be flexible, focused and appropriate, while keeping the yuan’s exchange rate fundamentally stable at reasonable and balanced levels. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

