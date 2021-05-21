Nayax makes history as largest high-tech IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, opens trading





In the photo, from left to right, Ella Shechtman, VP HR Nayax; Moshe Orenstein, VP produces Nayax; Saffi Keisari, Nayax Development Manager; Keren Sharir, VP Marketing Nayax; Amir Nechmad, co-founder of Nayax; Yair Nechmad, CEO, President and Co-Founder of Nayax; David Ben-Avi, technical director of Nayax; Liron Grosman, CEO Nayax; Tami Erel, CBO Nayax; Michael Galai, Legal Director Nayax; Ittai Ben-Zeev, CEO of TASE; and Amnon Neubach, President of TASE. [Credit: Sivan Farag/PRNewsfoto/TASE]

To celebrate its historic IPO, the management of fintech firm Nayax (TASE: NYAX) opened trading on the morning of May 20 onTel Aviv Stock Exchange. Nayax’s IPO is the largest in the history of TASE’s high-tech sector in terms of both the value of the company and the amount raised, TASE officials said. “TASE, as the birthplace of the Israeli economy, allows all Israeli companies, including those listed on foreign stock exchanges, to register on TASE and enjoy all the benefits of the national court, while allowing the Israeli public to expose themselves to their success, “Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE. [Nayax]is the world’s first unicorn offering on TASE, ”added Zeev,“ and we are confident that more international companies will follow this path ” Nayax joined the 42 new companies listed on TASE since the start of 2021, raising, together with Nayax, a total of NIS 4.9 billion. The company is part of TASE’s technology sector, which currently includes shares of 114 companies, with a total market capitalization of NIS 207 billion. Nayax has more than 19,000 customers operating approximately 370,000 points of sale in 50 countries. Its solutions accept nearly 40 currencies. It cooperates with more than 80 global financial institutions, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and PayPal, among others, and is an authorized payment institution in Europe. Nayax has more than 400 employees in 9 countries, including 270 at the company’s headquarters in Herzliya, Israel. Nayax’s revenue in 2020 totaled $ 79 million. Nayax is listed on TASE in a global IPO with international investment bank Jefferies in collaboration with Israeli underwriters Oppenheimer and Leader. The company raised NIS 462 million in an IPO of 13.5% of the share capital to international and Israeli institutional investors and an additional 6% of the share capital was issued as part of a secondary offering by majority shareholders for consideration of 205 million out of an enterprise value of 3.4 billion NIS. More than 70% of the shares participating in the IPO were bought by international investors. “Joining TASE gives us exposure to international investors through the global offering and solidifies our DNA as an Israeli company that manages, develops and manufactures in Israel but is always open to the world and is constantly expanding its footprint and range. solutions “, saidYair Nechmad, Co-Founder, President and CEO. “I would like to thank TASE, our business partners and especially the Nayax employees who made it all possible, ”continued Nechmad,“ The success of the company is above all its success.

