[Weekly funding roundup] Venture capital investments are back in positive territory





The third week of May boosted morale in the Indian startup ecosystem as venture capital funding moved into positive territory. The week also saw the emergence of a new unicorn. In the first two weeks of May, venture capital funding hit a new low as the total amount raised in those 14 days was only $ 30 million. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> The third week saw the total venture capital funding amounting to $ 285 million, spread over 19 deals. This period saw Moglix, a B2B e-commerce marketplace, which is turning into a unicorn and eyewear start-up County Map get support from global investment firm KKR. < class=""> < class=""> Rahul Garg, Founder, Moglix During the week, there were 15 early stage deals, three in the final stage category and one in the growth stage. There were no transactions in the debt category. Key offers Moglix, the B2B industrial products e-commerce marketplace, has become a unicorn following its $ 120 million in Series E led by Falcon Edge Capital and Harvard Management Company (HMC). Existing investors including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India and Venture Highway also participated. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Launch of omnichannel eyewear County Map raised $ 95 million with the global investment company KKR via a secondary equity investment. Other transactions Electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions company Magenta EV Solutions raised $ 15 million in the A series of Dr Kiran C Patel. Consulting firm ANSR raised $ 15 million in a Series B financing round from Sistema Asia Fund and Evolvence India Fund. The start-up Spacetech Skyroot Aerospace is raised $ 11 million in a Series A round LED through The founders of the Greenko group, Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli. He also saw the participation of other angel investors. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Startup Spacetech Agnikul Cosmos raised $ 11 million in a Series A round led by Mayfield India. Existing investors Pi Ventures, Speciale Invest and Artha Venture Fund also participated. Mental health platform To send raised $ 5.5 million in a Series A round led by W Health Ventures. Google Assistant investment program, Pi Ventures and Kae Capital also participated. Fashion house brand High Street Essentials (HSE) raised Rs 25.50 crore led by existing investors Elevation Capital, India Quotient, Dominor Holding and family offices. Health education start-up Virohan has raised additional funds from Rebright Partners, summing up its $ 3 Million Series A Round. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> BlissClub, a brand of sportswear for women, high $ 2.25 million in seed funding led by Elevation Capital and angel investors. Carbon card, a fintech startup, high $ 1.2 million in a pre-Series A round Orios Venture Partners with MyAsiaVC. Start of deep technology Fabheads raised Rs 8 crore in a pre-Series A round of Inflection Point Ventures. Keiretsu (Chennai Chapter) and Vijay Kedia, MD, Kedia Securities also participated. The start-up Edtech ClassMonitor lifted Rs 3.5 crore in the pre-series A funding round led by PATH India and Gulf-based investors. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Adventures of Reccy, an adventure sports startup, grew up Rs 3 crore in a seed round from the founders of the cloud cooking start-up Rebel Foods. Proptech start-up BricSpaces raised $ 350,000 in a pre-seed round of a group of angel investors. Fintech startup BankSathi Technologies raised $ 200,000 in a round of seed funding from a group of angel investors. Edtech extracurricular start-up Studio Spark raised its first round of undisclosed investments from Better Capital. Intelligent parking management platform ParkSmart raised an undisclosed amount of funding from the Campus Fund and angel investors. Start of business AI Keito collected an undisclosed amount during a fundraiser from LetsVenture and angel investors. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> India connect NextBillion.ai, the Singapore-based AI spatial data SaaS start-up with centers in India, raised $ 6.25 million in Series A from M12. Esper, an Android DevOps platform with offices in India and the United States, raised $ 30 million in the Series B round led by Scale Venture Partners and other investors. MY Hospital-focused supply chain platform Aknamed acquired Vardhman Health Specialties (VHS) for $ 35 million.

