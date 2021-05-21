Amazon union affair fell into letterbox

For months during the union campaign, workers at Amazon warehouses in Bessemer, Alabama, felt watched. There were cameras around BHM1, the 855,000 square foot warehouse where workers sorted, scanned and packed boxes. A uniformed policeman patrolled the parking lot all day and night. Managers came to people’s workstations to ask what they thought of the organizing campaign. So when Amazon installed a new USPS mailbox apparently to increase voter turnout, many felt they couldn’t trust it.

Amazon said only the post office had access to it, but that was not how it felt, said Serena Wallace, a BHM1 employee who testified on behalf of the Retail, Wholesale and Trade Union. department stores (RWDSU). I avoided the mailbox.

Amazon is trying to paint RWDSU as living in a fantasy land

Wallaces’ comments came during a National Labor Relations Commission hearing, in which the union disputes the election results it lost in early April. Like most legal proceedings, it is both theatrical and terribly boring. RWDSU is trying to convince the Labor Commission to reject the results of the vote by proving that Amazon violated US labor law. Amazon tries to portray RWDSU as living in a fantasy land, refusing to admit that workers just don’t want a union.

In a statement sent by email to The edgesaid an Amazon spokesperson: Despite intense campaigning from union officials, policymakers and even some media, our employees overwhelmingly rejected union representation. Rather than accept this choice, the union seems determined to continue to distort the facts in order to run its own agenda. We look forward to continuing to present the facts of this case.

In the first week of the hearing, the union called workers to testify each of his 23 objections. One of these workers was Hope Pendleton, an employee of BHM1. Pendleton said she attended a captive audience meeting in February, where she was told her benefits and health insurance could be cut if the union campaign was successful. The anti-union message was relentless, Pendleton said. It was a lot.

Employees said Amazon texted them several times a day with anti-union messages. Don’t let strangers divide our winning team, read one, according to More perfect union. The union may accept fewer benefits for you in exchange for taking dues directly from your check and sending them directly to the union.

What have you already done for me?

Kristine Bell, another BHM1 worker, said she attended a meeting where Amazon officials handed out car tags with anti-union messages like leaving RWDSU in rear view and voting no. When a manager asked Bell what she thought of the union, she said she felt good. But it will change the way we communicate and what I can do for you, the manager reportedly replied. What have you already done for me? Bell asked.

The workers testified that they were told that the union would take away their voice and that they could not speak to managers if they had concerns at work. (This is not true; unionized workers can of course still raise concerns with managers.) The larger message from the Amazons was clear: the union would come between the company and its employees and leave the workers in a worse situation.

The communications blockade made some workers feel pressured and watched. The vote was supposed to be anonymous, but constant monitoring cast doubt on that was possible. If they were backing the union, would Amazon know? Could they lose their jobs in retaliation? The atmosphere became more tense as the vote approached.

If RWDSU can demonstrate that employees believed the company dominated the vote, that might be enough to reverse the results

The environmental agents described here are essential for the procedure. The union doesn’t need to prove that Amazon had access to how people voted or manipulated the results. If RWDSU can demonstrate that employees believed the company dominated the vote, that might be enough to reverse the results, Bloomberg reports.

This is why a large part of the business rests on the mailbox. Employees who testified at the hearing say they are suspicious of her providence, especially when Amazon erected a tent around it with signs that read Speak for Yourself! and mail your ballot here.

The testimonies also alleged that Amazon security officers gained access to the mailbox and have been seen to open it at least once. RWDSU even featured emails showing that Amazon Director Dave Clark took charge of installing the mailbox.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company only had access to inbound mail addressed to the building. As we said from the start, this mailbox was secure and Amazon had no access to outgoing mail. Like any other mailbox that serves businesses, we only had access to the inbound mailbox where we received mail addressed to the building.

During cross-examination, Amazon lawyers attempted to get the workers to say that they had not been forced to use the mailbox, no matter how it looked. Here is an exchange between a lawyer for the online sales giant and Darryl Johnson, an employee of BHM1.

Amazon lawyer: You figured out that you could send your ballot to any letterbox in the Birmingham area, and as long as someone wanted to use that letterbox, that was their choice, didn’t- not? Johnson: You could say that. Amazon lawyer: Amazon never asked employees to use that BHM1 mailbox to send out their ballots, did it? Johnson: You mean did they tell employees to use it? Amazon lawyer: No, did they need it? Did they order it? Johnson: You could say that. Amazon lawyer: The mailbox was a choice.

It sounds like that!

Even though the NLRB definitely rejected Amazons’ request for a drop box on warehouse property, Amazon felt it was above the law and still worked with the Postal Service to install one. one, said RWDSU chairman Stuart Appelbaum. in a previously published statement. They did it because it clearly allowed them to intimidate the workers.

Amazon lawyers suggested the mailbox was only one option; no worker was required to use it. But the pressure cooker atmosphere described by workers at the hearing suggests otherwise. That will be enough to convince the Labor Relations Board to reject the election results?