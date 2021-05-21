Heathrow to open separate terminal for redlisted arrivals





Heathrow Airport will open a dedicated terminal for arrivals from Red List countries in an effort to minimize mixing between passengers from different destinations. The UK’s largest airport has said it will introduce separate arrivals for people traveling from high-risk red countries in Terminal 3 from June 1. They will then go to a hotel in quarantine for 10 days. Read more: Brexit impact: Heathrow loses legal submission following end of duty free shopping for tourists It follows criticism from the airport and the government that arrivals from all destinations had to queue together at immigration controls. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said yesterday he wanted to see people separated as much as possible. The number of passengers is expected to increase in the coming weeks, after the resumption of holidays from May 17. As part of the traffic light system, arrivals from Red List countries must be quarantined in a hotel upon return. Travelers from Green List countries are not subject to any quarantine measures. The vast majority of countries are on the orange list, however, which requires a period of home quarantine. Heathrow has called for an expansion of the green list following the next government review, scheduled for June 7. Although opening this facility is logistically very difficult, we hope that it will allow the Border Force to perform its tasks more efficiently as the volume of passengers increases in accordance with the Green List, a the airport said in a statement. Read more: Heathrow calls for extension of green list as passenger numbers drop 92% Heathrow said the redlisted arrival terminal would eventually be moved to Terminal 4, adding that the arrangement would likely be in place for the foreseeable future. Earlier today, Spain announced it would lift restrictions on travelers arriving from the UK from next week. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government still advises against traveling to Amber List countries unless necessary.





