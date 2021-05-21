Santander expects British Columbia to support Gatnet stock exchange takeover

Santander is hoping to get approval from the central bank to proceed with listing of its machinery company Getnet in Brazil, Brazil and the United States. Status / broadcast. Although BNO is yet to arrive, the company provided the necessary documents last week to start operations at B3 and Nasdaq, America’s tech cradle.
At the same time, GetNet’s business is ceded to the bank as part of a strategy to bring the business to life and become part of the group’s global payments operations. A proposal to sell Santander Brasil’s stake in Getnet was approved at the end of March.
In this way, automatically, the machinery company will be listed both in the country and in the United States, as well as in Santander in Brazil.
Last Friday, the 14th, Getnet applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to become a public company. Allows the application of category A, that is to say the issuance of shares. However, according to information from the municipality, there is no request for an initial public offering (IPO). According to information provided on the SEC’s website, American CVM, the same process was carried out with the Nasdaq.
The Spanish group Santander intends to list the Brazilian company Getnet on the stock exchange in 2021. In the first quarter, the company captured 86.8 billion reais, up 46.62% from the previous year . Gnet made a net profit of R $ 110 million in the first quarter of this year. In 2020, the result was 359 million reais. At the end of March, GetNet’s active subscriber base reached 875,000, an increase of 14% in one year. The company confirms the start of the IPO process. The information comes from the newspaper State of S. Paulo.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos