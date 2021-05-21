Santander expects British Columbia to support Gatnet stock exchange takeover

Santander is hoping to get approval from the central bank to proceed with listing of its machinery company Getnet in Brazil, Brazil and the United States. Status / broadcast. Although BNO is yet to arrive, the company provided the necessary documents last week to start operations at B3 and Nasdaq, America’s tech cradle.

At the same time, GetNet’s business is ceded to the bank as part of a strategy to bring the business to life and become part of the group’s global payments operations. A proposal to sell Santander Brasil’s stake in Getnet was approved at the end of March.

In this way, automatically, the machinery company will be listed both in the country and in the United States, as well as in Santander in Brazil.

Last Friday, the 14th, Getnet applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to become a public company. Allows the application of category A, that is to say the issuance of shares. However, according to information from the municipality, there is no request for an initial public offering (IPO). According to information provided on the SEC’s website, American CVM, the same process was carried out with the Nasdaq.

The Spanish group Santander intends to list the Brazilian company Getnet on the stock exchange in 2021. In the first quarter, the company captured 86.8 billion reais, up 46.62% from the previous year . Gnet made a net profit of R $ 110 million in the first quarter of this year. In 2020, the result was 359 million reais. At the end of March, GetNet’s active subscriber base reached 875,000, an increase of 14% in one year. The company confirms the start of the IPO process.

The information comes from the newspaper State of S. Paulo.