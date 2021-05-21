Natural Balance Pet Foods Launches National Cat Food Recall Due to Salmonella Concerns





Natural Balance Pet Foods Inc. recalls certain cat food products due to possible Salmonella contamination, which can be dangerous for pets and food handlers. The problem was discovered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture during a routine state surveillance sample. Surfaces that have not been thoroughly washed after coming in contact with the recalled products or any surface exposed to these products are at risk of cross-contamination. The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States, both through retail distribution and online. Salmonella can infect cats by eating a product contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. Symptoms of Salmonella infection in cats may include vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever, or excessive salivation. The company suggests that if your pet has consumed the recalled product and is exhibiting any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian. Some cats may not appear sick but can pass the infection on to other pets and people in the house. Salmonella can be spread to humans by handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not washed their hands after coming into contact with food, surfaces, or their cats cats that have come in contact with the contaminated product. The following information can be found on the back panel of each 5 LB and 10 LB bag. Recalled products: Product Name Retail UPC Code Lot code Best if used by date 5 LB Bag, Natural Balance LID Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food 2363300233 1008080 06: 42N811202: 20 March 10, 2022 10 lb Bag, Natural Balance LID Limited Ingredient Diets Dry Cat Food 2363300235 1008080 06: 42N811202: 20 March 10, 2022 If pet owners have the recalled products in their possession, they should stop giving them to their cats and dispose of them immediately or return them to their retailer for a refund. At the time of posting of this recall, no customer complaints or illnesses have been reported. About Salmonella Infections in Humans

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria usually does not look, smell or taste altered. Anyone can get sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illnesses because their immune systems are weak, according to the CDC. Anyone who has come in contact with any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctor about possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria as special tests are needed to diagnose salmonellosis. Symptoms of Salmonella infection can mimic other illnesses, often leading to misdiagnoses. Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, the diarrhea can be so severe that patients must be hospitalized. The elderly, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop serious illness and serious conditions, which can sometimes be fatal. Some people get infected without getting sick or showing symptoms. However, they can still spread infections to others. (To sign up for a free Food Safety News subscription, Click here.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos