Tribune sale to Alden approved by shareholders





The purchase of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our goal of ensuring that publications can operate in a sustainable manner over the long term, Heath Freeman, chairman of Alden, said in a statement Friday after the shareholders meeting. Tribune did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Friday’s vote required the approval of two-thirds of the shares held by investors other than Alden, which has a 32% stake in Tribune, to pass. The company’s second-largest shareholder, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, who owns a 24% stake in Tribune, abstained from voting, his spokesperson said on Friday. For the past few years, Tribune Publishing has been a passive investment as it has remained focused on the leadership roles it occupies in its businesses, spokesperson for Dr Soon-Shiongs said in an emailed statement. . Dr Soon-Shiong was seen as the last hope by Tribune employees who opposed the sale to Alden because a non-vote on his part would have blocked the deal. He should have taken a stand as a civic leader in journalism, Gregory Pratt, president of the Chicago Tribune Guild, said of Dr. Soon-Shiong. He had a responsibility, in my opinion, to vote no, but at the very least, he had a responsibility to take a firm stand one way or the other instead of backing down. Even Friday’s vote came with an unexpected turn when one of the unions representing Tribune employees noted that the company shareholder deposits say that an abstention would count as a vote against the sale. But a person familiar with the specifics of Dr Soon-Shiongs’ vote said he did not tick the abstain box on the ballot, and Tribune counted the vote as a yes. The person requested not to be identified to discuss private information. Alden started buying news outlets over a decade ago and owns MediaNews Group, the country’s second largest newspaper group, with titles such as The Denver Post and The Boston Herald. While buying a newspaper may seem like a questionable investment in an era of dwindling print circulation and advertising, Alden has found a way to make a profit by laying off workers, cutting costs and selling real estate.

