Snoop Dogg-backed medical cannabis company begins operations in London





Recording artist Snoop Dogg speaks on stage during day one of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2015 at Pier 70 on September 21, 2015 in San Francisco, California., Getty Images LONDON Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, which is backed by rapper Snoop Dogg and tobacco giant Imperial Brands, launched on the London Stock Exchange on Friday. The British company, which specializes in the development of cannabinoid-based drugs for pain relief, raised gross proceeds of 16.5 million ($ 23.4 million) on its IPO, with a starting market value of just over 48 million ($ 69.1 million). The share price hovered around 5 pence on Friday at noon, after opening close to 8 pence. Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., has invested in several cannabis start-ups, including OCT, through his venture capital firm Casa Verde. His company has also supported plant-based food companies like Outstanding Foods and tech names like Klarna, Robinhood, and Reddit. Cannabinoids are naturally occurring chemical compounds found in the cannabis sativa plant and are commonly used medicinally to treat symptoms such as chronic pain. OCT’s strategy is to develop cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals for the non-addictive treatment of pain. CEO John Lucas told CNBC on Friday that the company plans to use the proceeds from its IPO to develop four new drugs. “The key here is to put the cannabinoids in the hands of the patients, and the way you do that is through the drug development process,” Lucas told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe”. “Medicinal cannabis, the problem with that is that doctors can’t prescribe it, so we want a drug product that we can put in the hands of the doctors, in the hands of the patients. In announcing its listing, OCT stated that “its primary market focus is the total addressable pain market, which is estimated to be at least 42.5 billion euros through the commercialization of the first drug produced by OCT, currently scheduled for 2027 “.

