The combination of tislelizumab met the primary endpoint of the first-line treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer





Tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) in the interim analysis of the phase 3 trial RATIONALE 309 (NCT03924986) of the combination as first-line treatment in patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer Press Release from BeiGene, Ltd.1 The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of tislelizumab plus gemcitabine and cisplatin compared to placebo plus gemcitabine and cisplatin for this cohort of patients. We are pleased to see a clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival in our Phase 3 trial for tislelizumab plus chemotherapy in patients with [nasopharyngeal cancer]. This is our fifth phase 3 positive reading for tislelizumab, which we are developing widely as a potentially differentiated antiPD-1 antibody, said Yong Ben, MD, medical director, Immuno-oncology, at BeiGene, in a report. Press release. The trial enrolled 263 Asian patients and randomized them 1: 1 to either receive tislelizumab or placebo plus chemotherapy. The results showed a statistically significant improvement in PFS for the intention-to-treat (ITT) population treated with tislelizumab plus chemotherapy compared to the placebo plus chemotherapy group. The PFS has been assessed by an Independent Review Committee (IRC). No new safety signals were detected with antiPD-1 antibody upon addition of chemotherapy, as the safety profile was consistent with the previously known risks of the drug. Secondary endpoints of the trial, including overall survival, IRC-assessed objective response rate, duration of response, and investigator-assessed PFS. According to the press release, BeiGene plans to present the data at an upcoming medical conference and is also discussing the results with health authorities. We are grateful to the patients and clinicians who participated in this trial and hope they may have a new treatment option in the future, Ben explained. BeiGene, the biopharmaceutical company responsible for tislelizumab, previously announced preliminary Phase 2 data at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. The research team studied the drug as monotherapy in Chinese patients with nasopharyngeal cancer.2 A total of 20 patients were included in the trial and treated with a dose of tislelizumab 200 mg every 3 weeks. At the data cut-off point, the median duration of treatment was 7.5 months (range 2.1-15.8 months) with a median duration of follow-up of 11.7 months. The most common treatment-related adverse events in this study were hypothyroidism (24%), anemia (14%), increased AST (10%), and hemoptysis (10%). According to the release, tislelizumab is a humanized IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize FcR binding on macrophages. The references: 1. BeiGene announces the first positive results of the phase 3 trial of tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy as the first-line treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer. Press release. BeiGene Ltd. Posted May 21, 2021. Accessed May 21, 2021. https://ir.beigene.com/news-releases/news-release-details/beigene-announces-positive-topline-results-phase-3-trial?loc=us 2. BeiGene announces preliminary phase 2 results of tislelizumab in Chinese patients with nasopharyngeal cancer at the 2019 ASCO annual meeting. Press release. BeiGene Ltd. Posted June 1, 2019. Accessed May 21, 2021. https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/01/1862903/0/en/BeiGene-Announces-Preliminary-Phase-2-Results-of-Tislelizumab-in-Chinese-Patients- with-nasopharyngeal-cancer-at-ASCO-2019-annual-meeting.html

