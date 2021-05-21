TGI Fridays is expected to float on the London Stock Exchange later this year





T The owner of TGI Fridays has revealed his intention to float the restaurant chain on the London Stock Exchange. Electra Private Equity, which has owned the casual dining brand since 2014, has announced plans to introduce it to the mainstream FTSE market in the third quarter of this year. The owner told investors on Friday that he recently valued the restaurant business at 146.2 million, but should aim for a higher float price as the hospitality industry rebounds. All 87 TGI Fridays restaurants, including its new Lincoln location, are open after customers were welcomed inside again on Monday for the first time in more than four months. The board decided that the optimal outcome for shareholders would likely lie in a capital market solution for both companies. READ MORE Its eight Scottish restaurants have seen sales increase by 14% for three weeks since opening to restaurant customers last month, compared to the same period in 2019. The first three days of trading in England since reopening indoors showed 76% like-for-like growth compared to the same days in 2019, he added. The company highlighted a strong pipeline of sites with the opening of three more TGI Fridays, as well as four sites under its 63rd and 1st brand inspired by New York restaurants. Electra, which has significantly reduced its portfolio since the assault on activist investor Edward Bramson, said it also plans to part ways with its other key brand, Hotter Shoes. The shoemaker and retailer was valued at 19.2 million and is expected to float on the AIM junior index. The company has seen 30% online growth in the past seven months after closing 46 stores last year as part of a restructuring of Corporate Voluntary Agreements (CVA). Neil Johnson, President of Electra, said: The new leadership teams of our two largest portfolio assets, Fridays and Hotter, have performed admirably during the pandemic, not only supporting their businesses under the most difficult circumstances, but by transforming them as well. In light of this and their potential to create longer-term value, the board decided that the optimal outcome for shareholders would likely lie in a capital market solution for both companies.

