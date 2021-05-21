S&P 500 ends flat on Friday, posts first consecutive weekly losses since February

The S&P 500 erased previous gains and finished near the flat line on Friday as the tech sector was under pressure again amid a further decline in the price of bitcoin.

The benchmark stock index fell less than 0.1% to 4,155.86 after rising 0.7% earlier today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 123.69 points, or 0.4%, to 34,207.84, thanks to a jump in Boeing shares. The Nasdaq composite dipped 0.5% to 13,470.99.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to record its first consecutive weekly losses since February. The blue chip Dow fell 0.5% on the week, while the Nasdaq Composite posted a 0.3% gain this week, breaking a four-week losing streak.

Bitcoin, which rocked the markets earlier in the week with a 30% collapse, fell again on Friday after Chinese Vice Premier Liu warned against bitcoin mining and trading behavior, saying that stricter regulation was needed to protect the financial system. The price was last traded 10% to around $ 36,200. Crypto-related stocks including Coinbase and MicroStrategy turned red in the stock and ended the day down 3.9% and 4.7%, respectively. Tesla fell 1%.

Boeing rose 3.2% afterReuters reportedthe aircraft manufacturer has discussed increasing production of the 737 MAX to 42 jets per month by the end of 2022.

The positive sentiment on Friday was an indicator of manufacturing activity in the United States which hit an all-time high this month. The IHS Markit Flash US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index jumped to an all-time high of 61.5 in May from 60.5 in April. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected the index to hold up.

“The first big economic data point for May was very strong,” said Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge, in a note. “We already know the Fed is thinking about a tapering and this post might get them to think about it a bit more, but stocks should be fine until the Fed signals to tap by November.”

Shares of Nvidia jumped 2.6% after the chip giant announced a 4-to-1 stock split. Shares rose even though the split added no real value to the stock.

Ford, which said it has 20,000 reservations for its new F-150 electric pickup, gained 6.7%. Home Depot shares rose 0.7% after the retailer announced a new $ 20 billion share buyback program.

Another sign of market confidence, the new Oatly IPO, which jumped 18% on Thursday when it debuted on the Nasdaq, jumped more than 11% on Friday.

Friday’s moves followed a day back on Wall Street with the Dow gaining 186 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite ending the day 1.06% and 1.77% higher, respectively. Investors on Thursday applauded a new unemployment pandemic.

“Thursday’s improvement in jobless claims strengthens our view, April’s disappointing jobs report was likely a failure rather than a sign of decelerating, and we expect the market to improve completely in the months to come.” to come ”, saidScott Ruesterholz, portfolio manager at Insight Investment.