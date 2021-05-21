Business
Databricks on Track to $ 1 Billion Revenue in 2022: Pete Sonsini, NEA
Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO of Databricks.
Databricks
San Francisco-based start-up Databricks was quickly becoming a respected provider of cloud software for managing data on behalf of enterprises, doubling its revenue on an annual basis. Then came the coronavirus pandemic.
The health crisis has hit the cinema, hospitality and travel sectors of the economy. But for the tech industry, Covid turned out to be a melting pot, revealing which technologies were needed and which were not.
“There was a little moment, maybe a month or two, where everyone was stuck in time on what was going to happen,” said Pete Sonsini, an investor at New Enterprise Associates who joined the board. Databricks administration in 2014.
But after that initial period, Sonsini said companies rushed to start analyzing data in the cloud, where they could leverage IT resources without having to worry about managing infrastructure in their own data centers. .
“They definitely accelerated during the pandemic,” he said, adding that the acceleration would continue until 2021. Now, he said, the company will generate $ 1 billion or more in 2022 .
Databricks said in February it had raised $ 1 billion for a valuation of $ 28 billion, with the top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers Amazon, Google and Microsoft all participating. Investors wanted to invest between $ 2 billion and $ 3 billion in Databricks during the funding round, CEO Ali Ghodsi told CNBC at the time.
Databricks is increasingly targeting companies like Snowflake that offer data warehouse products used by large companies that store data from multiple sources, Sonsini said. In September, Snowflake made a monster debut on the New York Stock Exchange, ending its first day of trading with a market cap of $ 70 billion, up from $ 12 billion seven months earlier. The stock has lost some of the momentum it gained after its IPO, but it is still worth over $ 60 billion.
Snowflake’s revenue growth accelerated when the pandemic first arrived. Growth has since slowed, although the company still doubles its revenue every quarter, making it an obvious competitive goal.
Snowflake and Databricks initially focused on different things. Engineers relied on Databricks to clean up large volumes of data and prepare it for analysis, while data analysts often turned to Snowflake to run queries on the data and learn more. But the two have somewhat converged. Databricks introduced in November technology to query the data stored in its software using the popular SQL query language.
In 2019, when Snowflake brought in former ServiceNow CEO Frank Slootman to replace former Microsoft executive Bob Muglia as Snowflake CEO, Muglia’s separation agreement said he couldn’t work with Databricks or, for that matter, the biggest cloud infrastructure companies in the world. “They were a great partner, but wanted to do more of what we do,” Snowflake CFO Mike Scarpelli said in a fireside chat hosted by JMP Securities in March.
It got to the point that data science consultancy Datagrom released a blog post in November titled “Snowflake vs. Databricks: Where Should You Put Your Data?” The image at the top of the post was a Venn diagram showing what the two companies have in common.
Ghodsi tried to distinguish Databricks from its competition during its February appearance on CNBC. Databricks does not require customers to copy data into its software to work with it. Instead, the data can stay where it already is, like in Amazon Web Services’ widely used S3 object storage system, and Databricks can still analyze the data, he said.
