Oregon reports 504 new cases of COVID





PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon reported 504 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 197,851. Seven new deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll in the states to 2,613. 285 Oregonians remain hospitalized with the virus, including 78 in intensive care beds. The new confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (57), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (4), Curry (2) , Deschutes (35), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (10), Josephine (4), Klamath (31), Lane (38), Lincoln (1), Linn (38 ), Malheur (1), Marion (56), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (23), Wasco (6), Washington (50), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (10 ). Oregons, whose 2,607th death from COVID-19, is an 82-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 19 at his home. He had underlying conditions. Oregons 2,608th COVID-19 Death is a 77-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 19 and died on May 18 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregons 2,609th COVID-19 Death is a 70-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. He had underlying conditions. Oregons 2,610th COVID-19 dead is a 73-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 19. The place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions. Oregons The 2,611th death from COVID-19 is an 89-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 25 and died on May 14 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregons The 2,612th death from COVID-19 is a 91-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 18 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregons 2,613th death from COVID-19 is an 80-year-old Washington County man who tested positive on May 15 and died May 19 at Portland VA Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Take your picture Oregon: raffles for vaccinations

Oregon administers an average of 29,816 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. In total, the state administered 2,048,515 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,518,646 first and second doses of Moderna, and 129,770 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. 1,685,321 people have completed a series of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 2,136,133 people who have received at least one dose. Governor Brown announced a coin toss for vaccinated Oregonians on Friday. Getting the vaccine not only protects you from COVID-19, but it also helps protect your loved ones and in Oregon, it gives you a chance to make $ 1 million, Brown said.

