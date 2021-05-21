SEC Approves Nasdaq’s Proposal to Allow IPO Alternative to Raise Fund





Bloomberg ESG skills are a hot item on today’s CVs (Bloomberg) – Banks are recruiting to compete for market share in sustainable debt, one of the fastest growing sectors of finance. Companies such as Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc have recruited people for global bond selling, research or sustainability this year as they build teams. Besides talent poaching, they tap into the expertise of scientists, politicians and think tanks.We actively recruit, we usually get over 100 resumes per position, said Arthur Krebbers, Head of Sustainability, Companies at NatWest Markets Plc, whose expansion drove it. in the top 10 underwriters for sustainable debt this year. The Staff Rush shows the increase in debt linked to environmental, social or governance factors as an emerging asset class for banks. They’ve already collected an estimated fee of $ 1.8 billion so far this year from those clients, and that’s likely to soar in a market that has been multiplied by Bloomberg Intelligence five-fold to reach $ 11 trillion in 2025. . to navigate the push of global policymakers towards a low carbon future They earn even more fees by raising funds from fossil fuel customers, but are under pressure from activists and shareholders to quit this type of activity, resulting in many auctions for people experienced in ESG, with total compensation easily reaching seven figures. for top global leaders, according to Chris Gower, president and CEO of executive recruiter Lawbrook Partners. Demand is especially on the rise in the United States, with skills that are hard to find compared to a more mature market in Europe or for private equity activities, he said. including women. Now, as investors follow the participation of women on boards of directors, this is an opportunity to climb to the C-suite. Recent senior management appointments include: Céline Herweijer as Group Sustainability Director for HSBC, previously at PricewaterhouseCoopers Claire Coustar as Global Head of ESG Fixed Income and Currencies, and Debbie Jones as Global Head of ESG for Enterprise Research at Deutsche Bank AG ESG Research for Barclays, previously at Sanford BernsteinBank of America Corp. is another expansion with C-suite representation, as its Vice President Anne Finucane heads its global ESG committee. More experience tends to have higher roles today, said Adeline Diab, head of ESG and thematic investing EMEA at Bloomberg Intelligence. I remember male friends saying I was making a huge mistake in promoting ESG over M&A when we were graduating and now they think I was visionary and they want to participate. As sustainable finance evolves, banks are hiring experts including scientists, data scientists and researchers, said Delphine Queniart, who became global head of sustainable finance and solutions last year at BNP Paribas SA, l ‘one of the main underwriters of ESG debt. For syndication and sales, it is important that specialist sustainability knowledge is part of the entire issuance process, said Queniart. Barclays, for example, has more than doubled its sustainable capital markets team since its inception. creation in 2019, and the bank hired Freier this year. to update its analysts on developments. These include constant new regulations, the beginnings of governments and businesses, and an array of types of debt, as well as greater activism from investors trying to avoid paying a premium or getting caught up in the debt. greenwashing – where the environmental benefits are overstated – leading some funds to start dumping suspicious assets. This puts the banks under pressure to make sure that what they market is not distorted. We don’t hire financial analysts from other companies, but rather subject matter experts from think tanks, NGOs and other fields, people who have built their careers around sustainability to make sure we’re bringing that knowledge to the department, Freier said, adding that banks risk losing business without integrating ESG. If Claquin, holder of a doctorate in atmospheric physics, has benefited from the leadership of French banks in sustainable finance as the country has become the largest issuer of sovereign green bonds, he sees others catching up. . industry – all banks take it seriously, said Claquin, head of sustainable banking at Crédit Agricoles. $ 377 billion in ESG debt contracts, already approaching the all-time high of the 2020s. The most important were the social ties of the European Union and the green debut of Italy, while the corporate side was dominated by sales of can maker Heineken Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance Plc and Spanish utility Iberdrola SA. bankers – a Morgan Stanley report found that 95% of Millennials (born roughly 1981-1996) were interested in investing in sustainability in 2019. Yet expertise will count – a recent job posting for a position Vice President at Citigroup required experience in the field of sustainability. The growth we’re seeing is at the Associate and VP level, where there is a large pool of talent with ESG expertise who are keen to see their careers grow in that direction, said Philip Brown, Citigroups Global Head of ESG. sustainable capital markets. You can’t have a top-tier DCM franchise today and not engage in ESG, yet even with the concept of ESG meaning different things to different businesses, figuring out what banks want is a challenge, according to recruiter Gower. Clients are looking for people who can add value for buyers because there is still a lag from what investors need, he said. Every role we fill now has an ESG angle, said Gower. One thing, for sure, is that banks don’t want to be late for the party. (Updates with corporate agreements.) More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information.

