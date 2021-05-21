Business
Aerion Supersonic shuts down, ending quiet business jet plans
Artist’s drawing of a supersonic jet designed to fly at speeds up to Mach 1.4 or about 1,000 miles per hour.
Aerion Corporation
Aerion Supersonic, the Nevada-based company that planned to build business jets capable of silently flying nearly twice as fast as commercial jets, is shutting down, the company confirmed to CNBC on Friday.
“In the current financial environment, it has proven extremely difficult to come to a conclusion on the new capital requirements planned and necessary” to begin production of its AS2 supersonic aircraft, the company said in a statement.
“Aerion Corporation is now taking the appropriate steps in light of this continuing financial environment,” the company said.
Florida today first reported the abrupt closure of the company.
Aerion aimed to fly its first AS2 jet by 2024, with the goal of launching commercial services by 2026. The company has developed a patented technology it calls “arrow-less cruising,” which it says, would allow AS2 to fly without creating a sonic boom, a problem that plagued supersonic Concorde jets of the past.
The AS2 was priced at $ 120 million per aircraft. Aerion CEO Tom Vice told a UBS conference in January 2020 that he expected the company to cost around $ 4 billion to develop AS2, with $ 1 billion spent at the time to develop an engine.
The company had racked up several partnerships along the way, including with Boeing, General Electric and NetJets, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, and had an order book of $ 11.2 billion for its AS2 jets. Earlier this year, Aerion, at a press conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, revealed it will build a $ 375 million manufacturing plant at Orlando Melbourne International Airport.
An Aerion spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on what will happen to Aerion’s assets.
Become a smarter investor withCNBC Pro.
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews, and access to CNBC TV.
Register to start afree trial today.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]