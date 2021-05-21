Jacksonville is close to pre-pandemic job numbers; unemployment still 4.4%





About 6,500 people who found work in the Jacksonville area last month have not changed their unemployment rate, which has remained stable at 4.4%, data released Friday by state officials. The number of people considered unemployed of 35,285 last month was 70 fewer than the month before as people who left the workforce during the pandemic keep coming back, creating new pools of job seekers. This was also the case statewide. What we are seeing is that the labor force is increasing, Adrienne johnston, chief economist of the Department of Economic Opportunities of Floridas, told reporters. While that means the Floridas unemployment rate has risen slightly by a measure, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, Johnston said, as record numbers of job postings are being posted online. Many business owners also complain that finding job seekers is an ongoing problem. There are plenty of job opportunities, Johnston said, although more and more people are entering the workforce every day. Jacksonville data reflects the extent of the rebound in the local economy after the pandemic last month. The number of people with jobs in the five-county metro area of ​​Jacksonvilles last month 771,514 was under 3,000 compared to February 2020, the last month measured before the pandemic and its wave of business closures. The possibility of seasonal changes in employment and the region’s population growth over the past year means the numbers are not directly comparable, but the tally is significantly better than the 627,598 people considered to be employed in April 2020. Regional unemployment rates were lower than all but four of the 24 metropolitan areas, well below the statewide (unadjusted) rate of 5.1 percent. Nationally, the rate without seasonal adjustment was 5.7 percent. Like other months, St. Johns County had the lowest unemployment rate in the Jacksonvilles metro area, 3.4 percent, and the second lowest in Florida. Nassau County followed closely with 3.8 percent, followed by Clay and Baker Counties with 4.0 percent each and Duval County with 4.8 percent.

