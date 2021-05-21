SEC Approves Nasdaq’s Proposal to Allow IPO Alternative to Raise Fund





The Nasdaq logo is displayed on the Nasdaq Market in New York on September 2, 2015. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a proposal by stock exchange operator Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) to allow companies to raise capital through direct listings. In one deposit As of May 19, the SEC said the rule change proposed by the Nasdaq complied with the regulator’s rules and regulations and could be beneficial to investors as an alternative to a traditional initial public offering. This decision is a major step forward for the stock market operator who is campaigning for an alternative allowing companies to raise funds. Reuters reported in August that the Nasdaq had asked the SEC to change its rules to allow companies that debut on the stock market through direct listing to raise capital. The latest rules will expand the options available to private companies who wish to go public, but are wary of the role that investment banks play in the IPO process. Leading venture capitalists like Bill Gurley have often criticized investment banks, which for decades have staged IPOs, for undervaluing offers to help clients reap big gains when the stock starts trading on day one. The new IPO alternative could also attract companies currently looking to go public through deals with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), given the recent slowdown in blanket deals in due to a slowing investor appetite and tighter regulatory review of PSPCs. . In December of last year, the SEC approved a New York Stock Exchange proposal to allow companies to raise capital through direct listings. Prior to this ruling, the SEC allowed direct listings for companies that had not raised capital in the process. Read more In 2018, Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N), a music streaming company, was the first large company to go public through the direct listing route. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos