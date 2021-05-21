Business
US seeks to double tariff rates on most Canadian softwood lumber
The US Department of Commerce is seeking to double tariff rates against most Canadian softwood producers even as lumber prices hover around record highs.
In a ruling on the new preliminary rates on Friday, the Commerce Department raised the combined tariffs for most Canadian lumber producers to 18.32 percent, from the current 8.99 percent.
Canfor Corp. of Vancouver and Resolute Forest Products Ltd. of Montreal face even higher tariffs for their shipments south of the border.
The combination of the countervailing and anti-dumping rates results from the second administrative review of duties by the Department of Commerce. The proposed tariffs will not come into effect immediately as they will be subject to further review over the next six months before final tolls are established.
Two-by-fours made from western spruce, pine and fir sold last week for a record high of US $ 1,640 per 1,000 board feet, according to the newsletter. Madisons Industry Lumber Reporter. These benchmark prices have remained stable this week, but have climbed 340% since mid-May 2020.
The Commerce Department’s latest ruling is based on a review of data from 2019, when lumber was trading primarily between US $ 300 and US $ 400 per 1,000 board feet.
Lumber Mania: How supply constraints in British Columbia collide with insatiable demand in the United States to skyrocket lumber prices
Susan Yurkovich, chair of the BC Lumber Trade Council, said the decision to sharply increase tariffs was a blatant one. With U.S. producers remaining unable to meet domestic demand, the industry’s ongoing actions resulting in these unwarranted tariffs will end up hurting U.S. consumers even further by increasing their costs, Ms. Yurkovich said in a statement.
Under the revised tariff, Canfor would see its tariff increase to 21.04% from 4.62% currently. Vancouver-based West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. faces a new interim rate of 11.38 percent, down from 8.97 percent.
The Commerce Department has ruled that Resolutes’ revised tariff should be 30.22 percent, up from 20.25 percent currently. The provisional rate of JD Irving Ltd. of Saint John is 15.82%, compared to 4.23% today.
The National Home Builders Association of the United States is campaigning to pressure the Biden administration to reach a new Canada-United States softwood lumber deal. The association calculates that wood supply now costs nearly US $ 53,000 to build a new single-family US home, tripling in the past year.
US lumber production represents only 70 percent of its domestic demand. Canada provides most of the rest of the lumber supplies sought by the United States
But the powerful US Lumber Coalition, which represents US producers and private forest owners, said in a statement from Washington on Friday that it applauded the move to increase tariffs.
More American lumber produced by American workers to build homes in the United States is a win-win for America, said coalition co-chair Jason Brochu. Rigorous trade enforcement creates long-term confidence in the US sawmill industry. This is exactly what must happen for a further expansion of lumber manufacturing and jobs in the United States.
Canada has repeatedly won cross-border trade arguments on appeal in the long timber battle dating back to 1982.
The 2006 Canada-United States softwood lumber agreement expired in October 2015. In the final round of the trade dispute, Canadian producers pay duties on softwood lumber in the United States since April 2017.
Resolute spokesperson Seth Kursman estimates that Canadian producers have made deposits for rights totaling approximately US $ 5 billion over the past four years. The American consumer shouldn’t be a secondary consideration for a small group of American businesses and landowners driven by their own self-interest, Kursman said.
After reviewing data for 2017 and 2018, the Commerce Department reduced tariffs for most Canadian producers at the end of 2020 to 8.99%, from 20.23% previously.
The United States and Canada have different systems for instructing growers to cut trees.
In much of Canada, forests are on Crown land, with buyers paying stumpage fees to provincial governments for the right to harvest. The heart of the US complaint about Canadian lumber exports is that the lumber is being sold at far too low a price and then thrown into the US market.
We will continue to challenge these unwarranted and harmful rights through all available avenues, Canada’s International Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement Friday evening. We remain convinced that a negotiated solution to this long-standing trade problem is not only possible, but in the best interests of our two countries.
U.S. lumber producers argue that Canada’s provincial governments are under-charging the right to clear forests, thereby subsidizing Canadian companies that turn lumber into two-by-four type products.
Canada argues that provincial stumpage fees are fair and do not constitute subsidies.
