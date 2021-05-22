FBL Financial Group shareholders approve transaction with Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – (BUSINESS WIRE) – FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) (FBL Financial Group or the Company) today announced that, based on the results of the preliminary vote of a special meeting of shareholders held today, the shareholders of FBL Financial Groups have approved transaction whereby Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company (FBPCIC) will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of FBL Financial Group Class A and Class B, excluding the shares held by FBPCIC and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), for $ 61.00 per cash share.

Throughout this process, the Special Committee has particularly focused on maximizing value for the unaffiliated shareholders of FBL Financial Groups and we welcome their support, said Paul Larson, Chairman of the Special Committee. Over the next few days, FBL Financial Group will focus on working with FBPCIC to finalize the transaction and on upholding FBL Financial Group’s commitment to protect the livelihoods and future of our clients / members as private company.

After certification by the inspector of elections, the final results of the vote will be filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in a Form 8-K, which will also be available at www.sec.gov.

Shareholder approval fulfills one of the conditions for the closing of the current transaction. The parties have also received all regulatory approvals required for closing and expect to be in a position to complete the merger in the coming days, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions remaining at the closing.

Upon completion of the transaction, IFBF will remain the majority owner of the Company and the common shares of FBL Financial Group will cease to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group is a holding company whose aim is to protect livelihoods and the future. Operating under the Farm Bureau Financial Services consumer brand, its affiliates offer a wide range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed through exclusive Farm Bureau agents. To complement the offer of financial services, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two P&C insurance companies affiliated with the Farm Bureau for a management fee. Based in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and www.fbfs.com.

Forward-looking statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements (or forward-looking information). When we use words such as anticipate, intend, plan, seek, believe, can, could, will, should, would, could, estimate, continue, predict, potential, plan, expect or similar expressions , we do this to identify forward – looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations which involve assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict with precision and many of which are beyond our control, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, operational factors and other. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement. ; failure to comply with other conditions for the completion of the proposed transaction; the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction will result in significant defense, indemnification and liability costs; the risks that the proposed transaction will disrupt current plans and operations; the ability to recognize the benefits of the transaction; the amount of costs, fees and expenses and charges related to the transaction; change in interest rates; changes in laws and regulations; differences between actual claims experience and underwriting assumptions; relations with Farm Bureau organizations; the ability to attract and retain sales agents; unfavorable results of litigation; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any future pandemics. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties, as well as others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, is contained in the documents filed by FBL Financial Groups with the SEC, including the annual report. of FBL Financial Groups on Form 10-K and FBL Financial Groups Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information. , changes in assumptions, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.