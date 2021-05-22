The first electric Popemobile will be made by Fisker, not Tesla





The first electric vehicle made for the Pope will not be made by Elon Musk. Instead, Danish-American Henrik Fisker announced that his Fisker Inc. would transform a Fisker Ocean SUV in the first fully electric papal transport. Fisker is considered the spirit behind James Bond’s BMW Z8, Aston Martin DB9 and superyacht Benetti Fisker, although his own efforts to make electric cars under his own name have so far lacked funding, critical and commercial success. Henrik Fisker presents his plan to Pope Francis. Photos courtesy of Fisker Inc. The announcement came a day after Fisker and company co-founder Geeta Gupta-Fisker met Pope Francis, who usually rides in a Ford Focus, in a private session in Vatican City. “I was inspired to read that Pope Francis is very attentive to the environment and the impact of climate change on future generations,” the designer said in a written statement about the meeting. Fisker teams are now working with the Vatican on vehicle requirements and specifications, a spokesperson added in an email. A sketch of the Popemobile, without the glass dome. Photos courtesy of Fisker Inc. More than The interior of the exhaust-free and emissions-free vehicle will contain a variety of durable materials, including mats made from recycled plastic bottles sourced from the ocean. It will also feature a large, modern, all-glass dome, although a company spokesperson did not say whether it would also manufacture the bulletproof glass that typically envelops vehicles used by the Pope. The bespoke Popemobile SUV will be delivered next year, while the daily production version of the Ocean will start production on November 17, 2022. So far, the company has received more than 16,000 reservations for the electric SUV, which starts at $ 37,499. A spokesperson for Fisker declined to comment on the terms of the deal and the value of the pope-ified ocean – or whether the company would claim the SUV as a charitable donation. A rear view of the Ocean SUV, scheduled for production on November 17, 2022. Photos courtesy of Fisker Inc. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

