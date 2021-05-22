Reports of sexism in the craft beer industry rock Vermont breweries

It all started with a question, posed on May 11 by Massachusetts brewery Brienne Allan on her Instagram to colleagues in the industry. What sexist comments have you experienced? she asked.

Allan received a flood of responses: Over a thousand stories of misogyny, racism and sexual misconduct from women across the country who work in the Craft Brewery Boys Club. The accounts quickly gained national attention. The fallout from the accusations has already toppled several leading industry players, from San Diego at Pennsylvania.

The math has also, inevitably, reached Vermont’s tight-knit craft beer scene.

Several anonymous testimonials Allan posted on Instagram described first and second hand accounts of the misogynistic behavior of Shaun Hill, the founder of Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro. Allan herself said she was told Hill made a degrading comment about her two years ago.

Hill is a Vermont brewing star. For years, Hill Farmstead has ranked as one of the best breweries in the country. His establishment draws crowds of beer lovers to rural Greensboro Bend in the Northeast Kingdom. And he’s one of the many top men in the beer industry who are now involved in the testimonials.

VTDigger was unable to independently corroborate the allegations against Hill, and Allan argued that it does not guarantee the accuracy of the individual stories she shared, most of which were received via Instagram posts. . (Allan did not return an interview request.)

But the sea of ​​stories, Allan told Good Beer Hunting, has again proved liberating for many players in the beer industry who have been victims of abuse. People are listening, she said.

Initially, Hill provided a long statement to VinePair in response to the allegations. Surely I have a different perspective on what has been shared both openly and anonymously, he wrote, but what matters is how each person sees it.

Yet, he continued, I have never acted in an openly, willfully or consciously dismissive, degrading or threatening manner. The statement, critics noted, did not include an apology or acknowledgment of wrongdoing.

Reached on Friday by VTDigger, Hill argued that these things did not turn out the way they were seen to happen. He pointed out that most of the testimonials shared by Allan were second-hand accounts, a phone game. As for the comment he allegedly made about her, he said, I did not say those words.

In the end, when asked if he intended to apologize, Hill said, I’m sorry. I am not a perfect human being. He added that he was determined to participate in the evolution of the beer industry.

Were at a turning point

The accounts rippled beyond Hill and across the Vermont craft beer scene. Rochester Maple Soul restaurant, known for its beer selection, announced on Wednesday that it would no longer sell the products of the breweries involved in the allegations. Others, including Stowe’s Alchemist Brewery, have made statements in support of those who have come forward.

Women in the Vermont brewing industry say this month’s calculation brought needed attention to a long-standing problem.

For Jen Kimmich, co-founder of The Alchemist, the many testimonials Allan shared resonated with her after nearly three decades in the beer business.

A lot of the stories I read were so like my own story, she said. To be neglected because I am a woman. Being under pressure from the bosses. Being disrespectful. I have experienced it all.

But visible in the testimonials, Kimmich said, there was a sense of camaraderie that was absent when she burst into the industry. She was absolutely amazed to read them. This is the first time I’ve ever felt truly optimistic for young women in craft beer, Kimmich said. I am so relieved that things are changing.

No one is surprised, however, at the content of the accusations shared by Allan, which range from degrading comments to sexual assault.

We’re at a crossroads, said Elise Pecor, Managing Director and Partner of Vermont Pub and Brewery.

Pecor says she believes the misogyny in brewing, while not specific to beer, is fueled by the power dynamics at play in the industry, which have turned brewers like Hill into underage celebrities.

When you combine that bloated ego with booze and an outright bad temper, you get men who feel like they can get away with anything, she says. Especially when the community lacks diversity.

I wish I could tell you that was shocking. It is certainly appalling. But that’s not at all shocking, said Jen Huntington, co-owner of Maple Soul. The decision of the restaurants not to stock the products of the breweries involved, she said, was the best thing we could do.

We’re looking for a voice, we’ve been looking for someone to pay attention to for years, said Huntington. So I am delighted that this is gaining momentum.

We haven’t been safe here in Vermont, said Melissa Corbin, executive director of the Vermont Brewers Association. Corbin, whose organization represents more than 60 breweries across the state, says she has heard similar stories from women in the past.

On Friday, Corbin said, she reached out to employees at the Vermont brewery, offering to listen to their stories. This was only the first step, she said, before further measures.

It’s heavy, she said. But I’m so happy to have this conversation.