Better Business Bureau Warns Car Buyers of Increase in Fake Online Ads for Used Cars – CBS New York





NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Better Business Bureau is warning buyers of a scam involving the sale of used cars. They say more people are shopping online because of the pandemic, but they warn scammers are posting fake ads for used cars. READ MORE: Correctional officers indicted in Jeffrey Epstein case avoid jail time in agreement with prosecutors Vehicle prices are low and buyers are told they need to sell quickly and the car will be delivered after sending money to a third party account. READ MORE: Senator Chuck Schumer: $ 16 billion allocated to help the theater industry recover from the pandemic “Every day, Better Business Bureaus hear from people who found a car or other vehicle online, sent money for the car, and just got ripped off. The car did not exist. They never understood it. It was just a fraud, ”said Steve Baker, a BBB investigator. NO MORE NEWS: CDC releases new information on groundbreaking COVID cases involving fully vaccinated people Officials say third-party escrow companies are generally non-existent and the money goes straight to the scammer.

