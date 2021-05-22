LifeWorks practically opens the market





The new ticker symbol represents an important part of the corporate rebranding from Morneau Shepell Inc. to LifeWorks Inc. LifeWorks is a global leader in providing technology solutions that help customers support the total well-being of their staff and build organizational resilience. By improving lives, LifeWorks improves business. Their solutions cover employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefit administration, retirement counseling, actuarial services and investment services. LifeWorks employs nearly 7,000 people who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use their services in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit lifeworks.com.

For market openings: Media can obtain a TOC (Television Operations Center) feed for all market opening ceremonies. The stream is called TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Center and sent live to the table of contents. To retrieve the stream via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The Client Features video will start playing on the TMX Media Wall at approximately 9:27 am ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 am ET Dated: Friday May 21, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Location: Virtual broadcast SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Heather MacDonald, LifeWorks, [email protected], 855-622-3327

