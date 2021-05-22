LA County unemployment rate rises to 11.7%





Photo by Thomas Wasper The Los Angeles counties unemployment rate jumped to 11.7% in April after falling to 11.4% in March, as more people entered the workforce looking for work, according to the reports. figures released by the state on May 21.



Data from the state’s Employment Development Department shows employers added 35,000 jobs to their payrolls in April, as the economy continued to reopen after last year’s pandemic-induced lockdown .



The county’s unemployment rate rose as 29,000 residents entered the workforce, including 21,000 unemployed and looking for work. The number of county residents who reported being employed increased by 9,000 people.



LA Countys’ unemployment rate was much higher than the statewide average of 8.3% and nearly double the national average of 6.1%.



The EDD provided a breakdown of unemployment rates in 88 towns in LA Countys. The two largest cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach recorded rates of 10.9% and 11.5% respectively. The city with the highest unemployment rate was Compton at 15.9%; the lowest rate among cities with 10,000 or more people was Manhattan Beach at 6%.



On the closely watched employment front, Los Angeles County employers added 34,600 jobs to their payrolls in April, bringing the total to 4.14 million. The EDD also provided a seasonally adjusted figure which showed a gain of 20,800 jobs on the payroll in April.



Seven of the countries’ 11 main economic sectors created jobs over the month, led by leisure / hospitality (up 20,000 jobs). About three-quarters of these new jobs were in the accommodation and food services subsector. The leisure / hospitality sector was one of the hardest hit during last year’s lockdown and is now among those that have rebounded the most with the economy reopening.



Other sectors that reported payroll employment gains in April included health care / social assistance (up 6,000) and professional / business services (up 4,100).



Only one sector reported a significant drop in salaried jobs in April, trade / transport / utilities saw a decrease of 4,500 jobs. About 2,500 of these job losses came from the transportation / warehousing / utilities sub-sector, while retail trade shed 1,200 jobs.



Between April 2020, the lowest in the lockout, and April this year, the county gained 295,000 salaried jobs, for a growth rate of 7.7%. However, for two years, until April 2019, the payroll jobs figure was down 400,000 or 8.8%.



The EDD noted that before 2020, the last time LA County had fewer than 4.14 million jobs was in July 2014.



Not surprisingly, the leisure and hospitality sector posted the largest year-over-year gain, adding 107,000 salaried jobs. In this sector, accommodation and food services created 94,000 jobs.



The trade / transport / utilities sector created 93,000 jobs in the past 12 months, with the retail sub-sector accounting for 57,000 of these additional jobs.



The government sector posted the largest loss of salaried jobs in the past 12 months, down 38,000. Almost 33,000 of these job losses occurred in public education. For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.







