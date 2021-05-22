Colorado Restaurant Association survey finds 90% of businesses struggle to hire staff – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– A recent survey released by the Colorado Restaurant Association indicates that the industry has lost at least $ 3 billion so far to the pandemic. As Colorado’s comeback is in full swing, restaurants say the profits will be hard to make.

The survey also found that 43% of homeowners have lower revenue from pre-pandemic levels. Over 90% find it difficult to recruit staff.

READ MORE: “ The viaduct is old, the viaduct is ugly ”: Central 70 project teams hope the demolition will change the neighborhood for the better

School House Kitchen and Libations in Old Town Arvada says it will take time to return to pre-pandemic service.

“I think the restaurants are hopeful, terrified and enthusiastic,” said Scott Spears. “It’s scary. We don’t want to be closed again, and it’s scary not to be properly staffed.”

READ MORE: Hit & Run suspect in custody after Adams County chase ends

With more people in the restaurant, Spears says her limited staff are working hard to adjust.

“We’ve gone from 18 tables to 40 tables overnight, and we just can’t do that to our staff,” Spears said. “We teach the kitchen to make food faster again, and pretty much everything, and we retrain everyone to come back to a normal rate.”

With street closures in Old Town Arvada approved for the next five years, Spears hopes a mix of indoor and outdoor dining will help them get back on track.

NO MORE NEWS: Cyclist claims Denver Police Department motorcycles drove dangerously nearby

“It often happens that people come in right now and we have to keep the tables open because our kitchen can’t handle that, and our staff can’t handle it,” Spears said. “It’s going to take a few weeks, a few months, but we’ll get there, but be patient.