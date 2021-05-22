Valley Park’s Waves of Fun pool set to open next weekend





HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After a year without waves, Valley Park’s Waves of Fun Pool is set to restart next weekend. Were so excited, it was sad last year not to see everyone come out, it was kind of a weird feeling, said Ashley Deal, Co-Director of Putnam County Parks. The wave pool is slated to open next Saturday Memorial Day weekend and stay open until Memorial Day. Deal said they would close the wave pool again for a week while school wraps up and officially declare it open for the season on Saturday, June 4. (It) gives us hope with everything in the park, we report all of our summer events and more, Deal told WSAZ. We have plenty for the community to do this summer. Deal said that outside of movie nights, both in and out of the water, the park will also host all of its regularly scheduled events – and even a few new ones. New to the park this year will be Grad Night, which takes place on June 12, 2021. Deal said that this particular event will be aimed at the elderly in Putnam County and that it will host a dance party with a DJ and show the movie The Meg on the inflatable pool display so seniors can float around and watch if they want to. In addition to Grad Night, Deal said they will also be running daily events throughout the week and assigning something different each day. For example, Mondays will be seniors’ day where they will only have to pay $ 4 and can play things like cornhole and ping pong. Tuesdays will be Pool Side Fitness where they will publish the schedules of the various training courses that people can come to attend. Wednesdays will be a one-for-one Popsicle day, Thursdays are a kids’ camp day where they’ll do crafts, story time, and wave-free hour in the pool. Finally, Fridays will be selected thematic days, one theme will be Christmas in July. Deal said he would demolish the pool slides due to structural damage, but planned to build something else in their place. She said the community will have the opportunity to comment on what replaces the slides. She also said that due to the waterslides closing, park fares will be $ 2 less for each adult and child. Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

