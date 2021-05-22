Leaders in downtown Minneapolis launch new campaign to bring people back to area





The “A New 6-1-2” initiative aims to bring people back to the city by Labor Day through awareness campaigns and the restoration of downtown’s favorite past times.

MINNEAPOLIS Over the past year, downtown Minneapolis has seen it coming. “Living downtown has been great,” said Amelia Tenant. “I recently moved just to get out of this area,” said Derek Bertelsend It is this last group that several players in the city center are trying to convince. ‘A new 6-1-2The downtown resuscitation initiative that leaders of the Downtown Council and Meet Minneapolis are launching to get people back to the area by Labor Day. They plan to step up awareness through social media and marketing campaigns, while also bringing back some of those favorite downtown times like farmer’s markets, live music events and festivals. “I think it will be essential if the downtown area survives what just happened. There are so many companies that have basically sent everyone home and people coming back has been a big resistance,” said Jim Kellison, whose office is located in downtown Minneapolis. “We were already seeing signs that with hotel occupancy rates, which this time last year was below 10% now on weekends, those occupancy rates are approaching 30%,” said Melvin. Tennant, President and CEO of Meet Minneapolis. However, the biggest challenge for these stakeholders is to attack the downtown’s perception of public safety. “Perception is reality,” said Leah Wong, vice president of external relations for the Downtown Council. So far this year, 107 violent crimes have been reported in the region, up from 117 last year. “I often think that when people here talk about Minneapolis, they assume downtown,” Wong said. She went on to say, “We’ve spent a lot of time really breaking down the stats to help people understand where things are in the city so that we can provide accurate information and hopefully brag about an accurate story. . That’s why executives say much of the future success of downtowns will depend heavily on new experiences. “We’re really excited that more people are coming and continuing to experience downtown so they can start sharing their experience, and that’s what we really think we are pushing forward by just getting people talking about their own personal experiences. downtown, ”Wong said. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

