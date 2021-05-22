The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,527.30, down 15.65 points.)

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down nine cents, or 0.36%, to $ 24.82 on 10.3 million shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Finances. Up 22 cents, or 0.34%, to $ 65.13 on 8.5 million shares.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSX: NVA). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 8.37%, to $ 2.85 on 5.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.36%, to $ 27.91 on 4.9 million shares.

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX: CS). Materials. Down 29 cents, or 5.11%, to $ 5.39 on 3.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Unchanged at $ 9.43 on 3.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSX: WFG). Down 38 cents to $ 91.39. A decision by the United States Department of Commerce to increase preliminary tariffs on imports of softwood lumber from Canada, if finalized, will increase producer costs and reduce profits, but it is unlikely that it affects prices for consumers of wood products, analysts say. The ministry’s decision to more than double the provisional “all others” countervailing and anti-dumping duty rate to 18.32% from 8.99% on Friday drew criticism from the Canadian industry and applause from the lumber industry south of the border. This increase is unlikely to push up wood prices, as they have more than doubled in the past year to all-time highs, said Kevin Mason, managing director of ERA Forest Products Research. Friday’s rates applied to individual companies vary in impact, he said, along with West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. up slightly from 9.0 to 11.4 percent, Canfor Corp. up 4.6 to 21.0 percent, Resolute Forest Products Inc. jumping 20.3 percent. percent to 30.2 percent and JD Irving from 4.2 to 15.8 percent. Former President Donald Trump’s administration imposed a 20% “all others” tariff on Canadian softwood in 2018, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but lowered it to around 9% at the end of last year after a favorable ruling for Canada by the World Trade Organization.

Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Down $ 2.47 or 1.9% to $ 125.80. Kansas City Southern officially supported a Canadian National Railway Company merger offer, but Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it will still seek regulatory approval for its competing offer in the event the deal with CN is not possible. The deal between CN and US Railways was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. CN exceeded CP’s offer on KCS with an offer valued at US $ 325 per share in stock and cash, implying an enterprise value for KCS of US $ 33.6 billion. CN will also fund the US $ 700 million breakage fee owed to CP and pay KCS US $ 1 billion if a key voting trust is not approved by the US regulator. The deal still requires approval from KCS shareholders as well as regulatory approval from the US Surface Transportation Board, the Federal Commission for Economic Competition (COFECE) and the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) in Mexico. CN’s voting trust, which it wants to use to close the deal, is expected to close later this year if it gets approval from the STB. At this point, KCS shareholders would receive their payments while CN awaits final regulatory approval for the merger, slated for the second half of 2022.

Onex Corp. (TSX: ONEX). Up to 68 cents to $ 86.77. More than 500 WestJet employees in Vancouver and Calgary have unionized with Unifor, saying a change in workplace culture after the airlines sell off was a big part of the organization’s workplace efforts. WestJet’s 531 employees, which include airport agents such as customer service employees, join more than 7,000 other unionized airline workers with Unifor under carriers like Air Canada and Air Canada Jazz. WestJet, which is owned by Onex Corp., said it has received notice of the union’s successful bid and will work on the next steps with the National Labor Board. Unifor Organizing Director Kellie Scanlan said conversations with WestJet workers took place before the pandemic and were posted online after the COVID-19 hit. She said organizing efforts are also continuing at WestJet’s bases in Toronto and Edmonton. The union said the workplace organization was part of a successful lobbying effort for financial support for the airline industry by the federal government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 21, 2021.