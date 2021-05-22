IKEA, Tesco and all product recalls and alerts this week in Ireland





The past few weeks have been eventful for retailers across Ireland with non-essential items returning for sale due to the recent lifting of restrictions. During this time, there have been a number of serious product recalls in Tesco, IKEA and other supermarkets across Ireland. Here are the recalls that have been reported in the past seven days: IKEA Heroic and Talrika bowls IKEA has asked customers to bring back the recently purchased Heroisk and Talrika bowls, cups and plates – sold in sets of two or four. The recall comes on fears that these specific products could become brittle and shatter, and cause burns from hot foods and drinks.





So far, IKEA has had 123 reports of breakage and four reports of injury with this product. Tesco 500 ml of still water Slievenamon Tesco had to recall every 500ml of Slievenamon still water this week due to complaints that there was a bad smell coming from the product when it was opened. Water has been removed from the shelves as a precaution while the supplier investigates recent complaints. It has since been confirmed that there are no issues with the product. Icelandic Greggs Vegetable Bakes





Greggs Bakers Ltd. recalls additional batches of its Greggs Vegetable Bakes due to the possible presence of glass. Point-of-sale recall notices are displayed in Icelandic stores and all customers who have purchased the product recently have been asked to return it to the store where they purchased it. The expiry date of the specific products included in the recall is 06/19/21; 06/27/21; 07/04/21; 07/05/21; 07/25/21 and 07/31/21. Intenson Premium Hemp Oil All bottle sizes of Intenson Premium Hemp Oil are being recalled due to THC levels and a new, unauthorized edible hemp extract containing CBD. The FSAI has underlined that hemp oil sold on many Irish websites is being recalled as it was found to contain dangerous levels of delta-9-THC based on the Authority’s acute reference dose. European Food Safety. All batches with all expiration dates are recalled.







