Former ODJFS unemployment call taker talks about lack of training and staff for late payments





Before the pandemic, the state says it would receive 20,000 calls per week. At the height of the pandemic, it handled 500,000 calls with 40 call takers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio The Ohio Public Service Employees Association represents 2,500 members in the Ohio Department of Employment and Family Services. Its president told 10TV that staffing issues within the ODJFS had been raised long before the pandemic struck. The Ohio Department of Employment and Family Services has removed more than 600 claims representatives over the past 10 years, said Chris Mabe, president of OCSEA. Staffing levels are determined, in part, by unemployment levels and unemployment figures in Ohio before the pandemic were low. Still, the employee’s union president says warnings from him regarding staffing and other issues have fallen on deaf ears. He said when the pandemic hit the system collapsed like a house of cards. It’s a good analogy to use. It was basically the slightest wind he was going to reverse and obviously the pandemic wasn’t the slightest wind, it was a hurricane that blew, Mabe said. ODJFS spokesperson Bret Crow told 10TV that Ohio relies on temporary staffing to help during short-term peak periods, rather than increasing full-time staff and so increase the costs of payroll and benefits. In addition, the program has moved to a more self-service business model for applicants wishing to interact with the state using technology. When the pandemic hit Ohio in March 2020, Governor Mike DeWine issued stay-at-home orders forcing businesses to shut down in an attempt to contain the spread. Ohio’s unemployment system has become inundated with claims. A recent report from 10 Investigates explains how vulnerable the unemployment system was before and during the pandemic. This resulted in at least $ 2.1 billion in overpayments and fraud. Stories of people not receiving their claims in a timely manner, not receiving money, and not being able to get responses from ODJFS employees are well documented. Today we are learning more about the other symptoms of a broken unemployment system from those who have worked in it before. I really had to apologize to these people and let them know it wasn’t like I didn’t want to help you out, said Leila Phillips, a former ODJFS call taker. From August to December 2020, Phillips says she worked on the pandemic unemployment assistance side. It is the federal program designed to help those who do not qualify for regular unemployment. She says she resigned from her job after she and her children had COVID, and was unable to call at work when asked. ODJFS says he fired her for not following the rules. Phillips said a lack of training had kept her from answering questions from those calling the unemployment line about their claims. They basically asked us to answer the phones to transfer them, you said to that person like ‘no, I was just on hold for two hours. You tell me that you are going to transfer me to find out where we transfer them to representatives like us, ”she said. That’s synonymous with what we’ve heard from many customer service reps, Mabe said. ODJFS admits that getting people trained quickly was a problem and therefore needs to bring in former employees to fill in the gaps. During the surge in unemployment claims last year (funding before the CARES Act), for example, the agency even brought back retirees to ensure that subject matter experts were readily available to offer advice for speeding up the process to get needed unemployment benefits into the hands of Ohioans, ”Crow said. “That said, the amount of training required to be able to respond to complex and detailed unemployment claims on specific facts takes time and experience, and we haven’t had the luxury of either. the other as we responded to a historic surge in jobless claims for out-of-work Ohioans who were suffering. “ Phillips says she received between three and five hours of training through a webinar. A stark contrast to what the state says is happening now. Today, ODJFS says it takes 16 days of training before a call taker goes live on the phone. Phillips said last year, instead of training more, she had an apology. She told 10TV that she and others asked for help, but instead she said managers told her: You’re going to get this training, you’re going to get this training, just tell them that you’re going to have to call them back, just tell them you’re going to email them. Staffing issues were just one of the issues keeping the state from coping with a tidal wave of grievances. States’ outdated 17-year-old computer system could not keep pace. Ohio is now providing $ 36 million to Sagitec to modernize and streamline the tax / benefits and unemployment redress systems. The project is not expected to be completed until November 2022, according to the state. A year later, Ohio improved its call center operations. There are now 1,150 people responding to complaints. ODJFS acting director Matt Damschroder said in April that more than 70% of claimants who spoke directly to an agent had completed their cases. This is compared to less than 20% in January 2020 before the start of the pandemic.

