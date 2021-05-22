Co-sponsors offer at least three-year patent waiver for covid drugs and vaccines

NEW DELHI: The patent waiver proposal to increase stocks of life-saving drugs and covid-19 vaccines, launched by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organization (WTO), has received a boost since 62 co-sponsors proposed the temporary exemption to be put in place for at least three years, advocating a practical and flexible duration given the uncertainty regarding the efficacy of the vaccine for children and against the new variants.

This exemption is in effect for at least 3 years from the date of this decision. The General Council will subsequently review the existence of the exceptional circumstances justifying the waiver and, if such circumstances cease to exist, the General Council will determine the date of termination of the waiver, “the revised proposal on the basis of which negotiations based on text The proposal submitted on Friday is now co-sponsored by the African Group, Bolivia, Egypt, Eswatini, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Kenya, LDC group, Maldives, Mozambique, Mongolia, Namibia, Pakistan and South Africa, Vanuatu, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

Responding to concern that the original text proposed by India and South Africa in October last year was too broad, the revised text focuses on “health products and technologies”.

The prevention, treatment or containment of covid-19 involves a range of products and technologies, and intellectual property issues may arise with respect to products and technologies, their materials or components, as well as their methods and means of handling. manufacture, “according to the draft text.

The proposal gained momentum after the United States earlier this month came out in the open, supporting the idea and expressing its willingness to negotiate on the basis of a text at the WTO.

Leena Menghaney, MSF access campaign manager for South Asia, said the revised proposal aims to ensure that the TRIPS waiver is tailored to meet the needs of this pandemic and urged the last remaining governments that continue to drag its feet, in particular the EU, to urgently get behind this proposal.

We are pleased to see governments sponsoring the covid-19 intellectual property waiver proposal reaffirm that the waiver aims to remove monopoly barriers for all medical tools, including drugs, diagnostic tests, vaccines and other equipment. and materials needed to fight this pandemic, for a minimum period of three years. With a frightening increase in infections and deaths in developing countries, and with potentially promising treatments in the works, it is crucial that governments have all the flexibility at their disposal to push back this pandemic, ”she added.

