New long-term care standards will fall flat with no money or app, experts warn

The federal government is spending $ 3 billion over five years to set new standards to improve long-term care in Canada. Advocates say money alone is not enough for measures to ensure the new standards actually lead to better care for older people.

Expectations are high for the new standards, currently being developed by the Health Standards Organization (HSO) and the Canadian Standards Association (CSA). The work will take at least another 20 months, but those involved hope new standards can help prevent dire conditions that have contributed to high rates of pandemic deaths in the long-term care sector.

During the first wave of the pandemic, long-term care facilities recorded 80% of the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Canada. Outside of Quebec and Nova Scotia, long-term care deaths actually increased in Wave 2.

But experts warn that the new standards alone will not solve many of the industry’s problems exposed by the pandemic. They say they fear that after decades of government indifference to long-term care, public pressure to address these issues will subside as the pandemic subsides.

“I don’t want these standards sitting on a shelf and not being used,” said Alex Mihailidis, chair of the CSA technical subcommittee.

“If we can take anything positive out of this pandemic and all that we’ve seen happen, I think we’re at the tipping point and it’s really going to advance the political and social will and ensure that these standards are truly there. taken seriously. “

What would the new standards look like?

Experts say the long-term care industry needs to improve both the delivery of care and the functioning of its facilities. This extends to everything from the number of hours of direct personal care residents should expect to staff-to-resident ratios and infection prevention and control practices.

It also includes ventilation systems, plumbing, medical gas systems and the use of technology. This could all depend on possible new infrastructure standards, which could dictate how to build new long-term care homes, how many residents can be placed in a single room, and how to build common and isolated areas.

The HSO and ASC will also need to determine how infrastructure standards would apply to existing buildings.

“We’re trying to basically say, with everything we’ve learned so far, with everything we’re learning about the state of long-term care in Canada, how do we actually bring these new standards to the pandemic ordeal? said Dr Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and the University Health Network in Toronto. He heads the technical committee of ASS.

Paramedics take a person from the Revera Westside long-term care home during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 7, 2020. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

The ASS already has standards for long-term care homes; the pandemic has proven to be clearly insufficient. Across Canada, nearly 70% of long-term care homes are accredited to these HSO standards or an equivalent based in the United States.

In Quebec, 100% of households require accreditation. But Quebec’s long-term care homes have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Dr Sinha acknowledges that 20 months is a long time to wait for new standards, but the work takes time.

“This is actually how you end up developing good quality standards. Or do you just want to be politically expedient and get more of the same?” he said.

“Because everything we’ve done so far, frankly, hasn’t worked out well. Now that everyone’s attention is on this, I’m determined to make sure we do it right. “

Public participation

Normally, in standards development processes, technical committees made up of stakeholders and experts develop standards which are then presented to the public for comment and review towards the end of the process.

But the death toll in the long-term care sector during the pandemic has sparked enormous public interest in the process, especially among those who have lost loved ones in long-term care.

The HSA and ASC are expected to heed the results of public polls on long-term care standards and hold public meetings to solicit comments starting this summer. And the SSA technical committee was formed in part as part of a public application process.

Will the new standards make a difference?

The answer to this question depends on what the provinces are doing. The provinces that are primarily responsible for long-term care will be called upon to spend the money needed to meet these standards and to fill a massive staff shortage.

Experts also say that the effect of the new standards will depend very much on whether they are mandatory and whether establishments caught breaking them can expect penalties.

“Unless they’re mandatory, they’re a wishlist of what we think is important and it’s not really going to bring any substantive change,” said Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of the National Defense Organization. of Seniors CanAge and Adjunct Professor at the University of Toronto.

“It is therefore important that these standards have some kind of legal force and that they violate them [has] a sort of deep sanction against them. “

Tamblyn-Watts said long-term care homes almost never lose their operating licenses for breaking standards and the fines they face are “almost laughable.”

Technically, the federal government could create its own laws and regulations to make the standards mandatory. Experts say it’s unlikely.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu listens during a press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, December 4, 2020. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

Yet in an interview with CBC in March, Health Minister Patty Hajdu argued that law enforcement was essential.

“It’s not just about having standards for me. It’s also about a commitment and a way forward to enforce those standards, or to enforce those standards,” he said. she declared.

“Because, of course, some provinces and territories had standards and that didn’t necessarily alleviate the tragedy in those provinces and territories. So it’s a matter of figuring out what the standards should be. And then the separate process is. how to make sure these standards are applied consistently, so that those who depend on care are effectively safe in these places. “

How much would that cost?

The Standards Council of Canada says it plans to contribute up to $ 340,000 to fund work on long-term care standards.

The real price, of course, is what is ultimately spent by the federal and provincial governments to secure the standards. average Something. Critics say the $ 3 billion over five years that Ottawa is offering the provinces is simply not enough.

“That’s about six or seven dollars per resident per day,” said Terry Lake, CEO of the BC Care Providers Association, which represents 400 long-term care homes and assisted living facilities. Lake is a former provincial minister of health.

“The provinces must join forces to make them compulsory because health care is a provincial responsibility. There are carrots and sticks and the carrot, of course, from the federal government is the funding. this is being applied without further funding to encourage these standards. “

People protest outside the Tendercare Living Center long-term care facility during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

Already, some provincial governments have bristled at the idea of ​​taking any direction in Ottawa, money or no money.

“I think these prime ministers misinterpreted their populations. These jurisdictions performed extremely poorly on long-term care and much of it was preventable, ”Tamblyn-Watts said. “The crackdown is out of step with the fury and dismay of voters over this.”

But a number of recent provincial budgets that spent money on building new homes or increasing staffing in existing homes have been criticized for not setting aside anything close to what is necessary even in times of intense public pressure for change.

Advocates say they fear this is not a sign that the political will is there to ensure that the thousands of people who have died in long-term care homes during the pandemic have not done so entirely in vain .