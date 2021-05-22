Hero MotoCorp to ramp up production with all manufacturing plants resuming operations on May 24

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp said on Saturday the company would ramp up production with all manufacturing plants resuming operations from Monday.

“Hero MotoCorp is preparing for a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all of its manufacturing facilities in India starting Monday, May 24,” the company said in a filing.

The company had already started single-shift production at three of its factories in Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar in the hill state of northern Uttarakhand as of Monday, May 17.

Hero MotoCorp’s other factories in India, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, will also begin single-shift operations from May 24. Neemrana’s Global Parts Center (GPC) will also be operational from May 24, the company added.

Hero Moto said that in addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these factories will also focus more on catering to Global Business (GB) markets across the globe. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and will gradually switch to double-shift production, he said.

Strict safety and health protocols are in place at all plant sites and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations, the motorcycle and scooter maker said.

The company had temporarily suspended operations at its six factories in India on a staggered basis for four days from April 22 to May 2, which was then extended to May 16.

Hero MotoCorp has launched a concerted organization-wide initiative as a top priority to vaccinate employees between the ages of 18 and 45. More than 90% of Hero MotoCorp employees over the age of 45 have already been vaccinated, the company added.

