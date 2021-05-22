The Full Story of Warren Buffett’s Wallet, Told by Berkshire Hathaway 13F Deposit

On Wall Street, Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), is an investment icon. Since taking the helm over five decades ago, he has driven his company’s stock price to total gains of over 2,800,000%! On an annualized basis, we are talking about 56 years of 20% average annual return.

Suffice it to say that when Buffett and his investment team buy or sell a stock, investors pay close attention to it.

Last week, Berkshire Hathaway lifted the hood of its portfolio by filing Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In total, the company Oracle of Omaha took a new position (Aon), added to four existing positions, completely sold on two positions (Synchrony Financialand Suncor Energy), and reduced 11 additional participations in the first quarter.

But that 13F deposit doesn’t tell the whole story of what’s really going on with Buffett’s investment portfolio. Here’s what a deeper dive into tea leaves teaches us about what he’s thinking and where Berkshire Hathaway will go.

Warren Buffett remains skeptical of stock valuation

For people who don’t want to dust off their calculators, let me give you the bad news: Buffett and his team were net sellers of stocks in the first quarter. This means that in three of the last four quarters – Q2 2020, Q4 2020 and now Q1 2021 – Berkshire Hathaway has sold more shares than it has bought, not counting share buybacks.

If you’re wondering why Buffett isn’t chasing one of the strongest rebounds in history, the answer is probably a valuation. Its long-term success has come on the back of buying value stocks and paying dividends, not chasing high growth tech stocks.

The problem is, stocks are historically expensive, and it’s hard to find traditional value right now. the S&P 500Shiller’s price-to-earnings ratio nearly hit 37 on May 20, more than double its 151-year average of 16.82. In one context, it has been nearly two decades since the S&P 500’s Shiller P / E ratio was this high.

Buffett also likely has a hard time accurately valuing companies that depend on intangibles and intellectual property. After all, he’s made a living valuing bank stocks and consumer goods companies that have hard assets on their balance sheets.

While Buffett never comes to say it, he’s unlikely to run the bulk of Berkshire Hathaway’s cash flow until stock valuations drop significantly.

Wells Fargo broke the golden rule

There are few, if any, investors who are cited more by the financial media and investors than Buffett. You could make novels out of the nuggets of wisdom he spoke at shareholder meetings and talks with networks like CNBC.

Still, there isn’t a lot companies can do to get on Buffett’s bad side. He fully understands that contractions and recessions are an integral part of the business cycle, and he almost always sees these downturns as temporary. In other words, he’s not quick on the trigger to hit the sell button when the businesses he owns are underperforming.

But there is a golden rule which, if not followed, means getting Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio startup – and Wells fargo (NYSE: WFC) broke it.

Between 2009 and 2016, Wells Fargo opened approximately 3.5 million unauthorized accounts in an attempt to meet aggressive branch-level cross-selling goals. The company then paid billions in fines to the US Department of Justice. The problem is that Wells Fargo has violated the trust of its customers and that its management team (which had three CEOs in three years) has betrayed the trust of shareholders. It is no coincidence that Berkshire Hathaway’s second longest stake (32 years and over), which once totaled nearly 480 million shares, has now been reduced to less than one million shares since this scandal became public.

Buffett will tolerate a company that tries to make a turnaround, but he will not represent a company with a tarnished reputation.

Buffett continues to cede control to his investor lieutenants

Finally, it became apparent that Warren Buffett has ceded much of the day-to-day control of Berkshire Hathaway’s investment portfolio to his lieutenants, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.

How do we know this? For starters, 18 of the 48 holdings in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio in the first quarter were completely removed, reduced, added or initiated. Historically, a busy quarter with Buffett at the helm would involve a single digit of combined buy and sell.

Additionally, Buffett is not the type of investor to slowly reduce stakes in companies he no longer believes in (see Wells Fargo). Yet in the first quarter, we saw moderate sales of pharmaceutical stocks like Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, and Merck.

To emphasize this point, Warren Buffett tends to buy and hold investments for years. Oil and gas giant Chevron, which was initially added in the fourth quarter, saw its stake reduced by 51% in the first quarter. It’s certainly nothing Buffett would never do.

But the telling evidence is what Berkshire Hathaway bought. For example, Buffett does not have the desire or the time to follow clinical trials and the cliffs of drug exclusivity patents. This means that Berkshire’s surge in drug stocks almost certainly came from Combs and Weschler.

The point is this: the traditional “Buffett wallet” we have become accustomed to for decades is now a thing of the past. While maintaining control over basic issues, such as Coke, Apple, and Bank of America, the remainder of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio became more actively managed under the watchful eyes of Combs and Weschler. While it is not yet clear what this will mean for future returns, Buffett has unwavering confidence in his investor lieutenants.