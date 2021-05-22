Business
Snoop Dogg-backed medical cannabis company goes public on the London Stock Exchange
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (OCT), a medical cannabis company focused on drug development and the pain market, has launched on the London Stock Exchange.
The company, which counts Snoop Dogg among its early investors, raised 16.5 million ($ 28.2 million) in its initial public offering, reports CNBC.
John Lucas, the CEO of the company, said CNBC that the money raised from the IPO will go towards the development of four new drugs.
The key here is to put cannabinoids in the hands of patients and the way you do that goes through the drug development process, Lucas said.
Medical cannabis, the problem with that is that doctors can’t prescribe it, so we want a drug product that we can put in the hands of the doctors, in the hands of the patients, he added.
Two of the company’s pharmaceutical products will undergo clinical trials after the IPO. According to Proactive investors, OCT has a proprietary library of 93 cannabinoid derivatives.
Bloomberg reports that tobacco giant Imperial Brands owns around 11% of the company’s shares while Casa Verde Capital LLC, the California-based venture capital firm with which Snoop is associated, owns around 2%.
In A declaration, Neil Mahapatra, co-founder and executive chairman of OCT, said the company has a product portfolio to meet the unmet needs of the global addressable pain market of 42.5 billion (72.5 billion of dollars).
Our goal is to become a global leader in the supply of prescription drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. This list is an important step in the OCTs journey, he added.
