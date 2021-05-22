Business
Businesses can require vaccination against COVID-19, with exceptions.
There is a big question on the minds of workers as more companies open their offices as COVID-19 infections decline and the number of vaccinations rises: Can managers demand that their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to return to the office after more than a year working remotely?
And is it legal for a boss to ask a worker for proof that he is vaccinated?
These and other questions were put to labor attorney Robert Young, a partner at Bowditch and Dewey in Framingham:
Can employers require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19?
They can, says Young.
However, there are two exceptions: workers with a legitimate disability or those with a legitimate religious objection.
These exceptions are based on federal and state laws that require reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities or with genuine religious beliefs.
In the area of disability, workers are protected by the United States Federal Disability Act of 1990. The state equivalent is Massachusetts General Laws 151B.
Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act 1964 protects the rights of workers on religious grounds. Massachusetts General Laws 151B is its state equivalent.
Do you see many companies forcing workers to get vaccinated?
Young represents employers in his legal practice and said that, in general, he most strongly encourages their workers to get vaccinated.
Companies requiring vaccination generally have staff who meet directly with third parties, including customers or the general public.
These employers are more likely to require vaccination, due to the risk inherent in this type of position, Young said.
Can an employee sue an employer if they contract COVID-19 at work?
The burden of proof here is on the employee to show that the employer was negligent.
This is a challenge, as an employee would have a hard time proving that the employer should have known who in the office had COVID-19.
Another legal protection for employers is that they have generally been good players in the fight against COVID-19. They are well versed in safety precautions during the pandemic, including telling employees to stay home if they are not feeling well or showing symptoms of COVID-19.
One option for the employee is to file a workers’ compensation claim for the time lost due to COVID-19.
Can an employer sue an employee who infects other people at work?
It’s tough, Young said.
The burden on the employer who has required or strongly recommends the vaccination is to determine where the employee contracted the virus. And, the employer must prove that the employee knew or should have known that he was carrying the virus.
At the end of the day, employers have to ask themselves “what is the end goal?” In such a situation.
If their productivity is lost because a worker is off duty for a while, then the boss can look for ways to eventually get that employee to make up for lost time.
There is always the possibility of firing an employee who has contracted COVID-19 after returning to the office, as he / she has probably been hired at will.This means that an employer can fire an employee at any time, for n ‘any reason (except illegal)). Or, for no reason without incurring legal liability.
At will also benefits employees, as they are free to leave their jobs at any time and will not face legal consequences.
Can employers require proof of employee vaccination?
The short answer is yes, but there are limits.
An employer can only ask an employee if he has been vaccinated. It must be limited to a yes or no answer. Out of bounds asks “Why not?” If a staff member has not been vaccinated.
It may be an inadmissible medical investigation, Young said.
Employers can request a copy of an employee’s COVID-19 vaccination record from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it must be kept confidential and separate from the employees’ medical records.
Other words of wisdom?
Last March, when the state went into a full state of emergency, Young’s message to employers was to be patient and think.
The same principles apply now, as the state plans to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29.
“Everyone had a hard time. It’s important that employers recognize this, ”Young said.
This means understanding that employees return to the office with varying degrees of emotional angst. Businesses need to realize they just can’t flip a switch and expect everything to work the way it did before the pandemic.
“It’s going to take time. Patience is a virtue in this situation,” Young said.
Empathy on the part of business owners is another key ingredient.
“Operationally, don’t take a hard line,” Young said. “You can’t force someone in.”
Henry Schwan is a multimedia reporter for the Daily News. Follow Henry on Twitter @ henrymetrowest. He can be contacted at at[email protected] or 508-626-3964.
