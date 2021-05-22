Business
Soaring markets boost asset managers’ fortunes
A rising tide of earnings growth and a strong influx of investors is a welcome change for many U.S. asset managers, although this is seen as a temporary reprieve from strategic challenges.
For the first time in four years, listed US managers are expected to increase their earnings over a full calendar year. A surge in market valuations boosted assets under management across the industry. BlackRock, for example, posted a record $ 9 billion in assets under management at the end of March, a 39% increase from $ 6.45 billion in the previous 12 months.
Stock prices have risen and largely outperformed the market in 2021 for the sector, led by Invesco, Ameriprise Financial and Franklin Resources.
“A lot of the asset managers were cheap, reputable value stocks, trading at six times ebitda,” said Michael Cyprys, analyst at Morgan Stanley. “The flows and performance of actively managed funds are better and we are seeing improved operating margins and profits.”
“The amount of assets under management by the industry has increased a lot due to the market appreciation and retail investors have driven out of the market and put more money into funds,” said Craig Siegenthaler, analyst at Credit Suisse. “The stock market cannot continue to rise at this rate, so flows will slow down over the next two quarters.”
Any moderation in market flows and choppy performance will bring attention back to the long-term challenges facing the industry. Intense competitive pressure on fees and poor performance against the relentless rise in passive exchange traded products have sparked endless cycles of industry consolidation.
Invesco acquired Oppenheimer Funds in 2018 and last year Morgan Stanley, in a surprise move, bought Eaton Vance, with the goal of strengthening its presence and providing more services to clients in one place. The industry faces cost pressures by investing in technology, expanding into exchange-traded funds and private markets.
Sense of industry mistrust was expressed by Marty Flanagan, President and CEO of Invesco, after the $ 1.4 billion asset manager delivered strong first quarter earnings and entries long-term net worth of $ 24.5 billion last month. “I don’t think the strategic dynamic has changed,” he said on an earnings call with analysts. “Customers expect more from their asset managers and you need to grow in all areas of the organization.”
The record of transactions has been mixed, with cost savings easier to achieve than cash outflows.
“The best deals involve adding a new product or a set of customers to your distribution network,” Cyprys said. “In this sector, what matters are the flows, the amount of new money that comes in.”
A positive wind for the industry is that China has started approving licenses for Western wealth and fund managers, which could transform client inflows.
Yet the direction of travel remains focused on exchange-traded funds. After record inflows of $ 503 billion into U.S. ETFs last year, investors have pumped an additional $ 269 billion into ETFs so far in 2021, according to CFRA. Wisdom Tree is one of the beneficiaries of the ETF boom and widely seen as an attractive target for a larger asset manager.
“The macroeconomic trends of mutual funds losing to ETFs and wealth managers moving to model portfolios allow us to benefit and take market share from others,” said Jarrett Lilien, President and CEO of the exploitation of Wisdom Tree at the Financial Times. “Our core business is booming and we are growing,” he said, while acknowledging that “we are aware that we are attractive”.
The secular headwinds facing the industry explain the large valuation gap between asset managers and the market in general. Despite a strong rally in stock prices, the sector is still trading at a still low 13.2 times the estimated earnings per share for the next 12 months, and below the S&P 500 by 22.2 times, according to KBW .
A strong year of earnings growth for traditional asset managers is expected to translate into average earnings growth of nearly 20% this year, “slowing to a still healthy 9% in 2022,” KBW said.
“In a long-term historical context, valuations remain inexpensive, but given long-term growth concerns, they should be,” said Rob Lee, analyst at KBW. The strong performance of Affiliated Managers Group, Invesco and Franklin, “highlights that investors will respond to signs of improving operational performance”, particularly when [asset managers’] “Stocks are coming out of low valuations,” Lee said.
However, a gap between asset managers is emerging, as shown by their respective growth rates, according to Credit Suisse. Based on net cash flows and assets under management, the industry’s long-term organic growth rate has picked up since the start of last year, driven by BlackRock and Invesco, but AMG, Franklin Resources and T Rowe Price have fallen behind their peers.
“Long-term challenges remain and structural pressures on the industry are shifting to lower fees and flows leaving mutual fund vehicles,” Cyprys said.
