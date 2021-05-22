When hospital staff receive COVID, sick leave policies vary

Thousands of Michigan health workers have been infected with COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic which still rages in hospitals and in some pockets of the community.

But for healthcare workers themselves, hospital policies vary for those who contract COVID-19, as does how they are compensated for being sick and out of work, the Michigan Health & Hospital Association said.

And in some health systems, it may matter how they got the virus or their vaccination status.

“These policies have continued to change throughout the pandemic to address the various stressors that hospitals have faced including child care shortages, PPE shortages, infection of hospital workers. health by spreading the community and more, ”said John Karasinski, MHA’s communications director, in an email to Crain’s.

“As the vaccine became available and these other concerns continued to evolve, hospitals have generally adjusted their operational policies to reflect these improvements and are likely to continue to do so,” he said.

While all hospitals follow federal guidelines for COVID-19 exposure and return to work, the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention recommended that employers actively encourage employees who show symptoms to stay home and maintain their physical distance.

In April 2020, the federal COVID-19 response law provided $ 200 million that allowed eligible workers to claim up to 80 hours of paid leave for a coronavirus-related health issue. The law expired at the end of 2020 and hospitals are using their own funds to pay for sick leave related to COVID-19.

Beaumont Health and Henry Ford Health System have compensation systems for healthcare workers with COVID-19 that differ somewhat from the policies of Detroit Medical Center and Trinity Health Michigan, which restrict compensation based on location. infection has been acquired.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services does not track the number of sick healthcare workers or the death toll. Across Michigan, more than 876,854 people in Michigan have contracted the virus and more than 18,627 have died since May 17.

the World Health Organization estimated that COVID-19 infected more than 114,000 health workers in the United States from March to August 2020 and Kaiser News and The Guardian reported 2,900 health worker deaths last December.

Long-term care facilities must report to the state, but it is up to hospitals to voluntarily disclose their numbers to the public. As of the end of November, the total number of COVID-19 cases by long-term care staff was 22,744, or about 12.3% of the 185,000 employees. Weekly figures peaked at 1349 and fell to 215 on May 5, the state said.

At the height of the pandemic in April 2020, when PPE was not widely available, more than 2,200 healthcare workers in Beaumont (1,500) and Henry Ford (734) tested positive for COVID-19, or fewer 2% of the workforce.

At Henry Ford, 8.3% of his roughly 30,000 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said. This means that around 2,490 health workers in total have been infected with the virus. Weekly figures declined last month. For example, only 31 Henry Ford employees tested positive the week ending May 12, or 6% of those tested.

Beaumont Health did not provide a total number, but said the eight-hospital system averaged 100 employees per day with a pending test or COVID-19 in the three hospital peaks last year.

During the second surge last fall, Beaumont peaked at 403 and fell back to a daily average of about 100. During the third and most recent surge that began in February, employees hit a peaked at 282 and fell steadily to less than 100 per day.

As of March 18, Trinity Health Michigan had about 3,300 healthcare workers positive for COVID-19, or about 16.5% of its 20,000 employees. The eight-hospital system has averaged around 70 health workers infected per week since mid-April, a spokesperson said.

DMC did not respond to multiple inquiries regarding the total number of workers infected with COVID-19.