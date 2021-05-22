Wheels India plans Rs 100 crore capex this year for wind power segment





The manufacturer has forecast a capital expenditure of Rs 100 crore this year for the wind power segment and would set up a plant near Chennai, a senior company official said on Saturday. Additionally, the city-based company is reportedly considering investing a “ good chunk ” for the second phase of the cast aluminum plant, chief executive Srivats Ram said. “Wheels India is planning a capital expenditure of Rs 100 crore which will go to the wind segment where we will install a new plant at Thervoy Kandigai near Chennai. We have currently built a capacity for 3.50 lakh wheels and we will take those wheels up to 7.50 lakh, ”he said.

The order book was very strong in the export segment, continuing where it was in the fourth quarter of last year, he said. “In the domestic segment, the wheels for agricultural tractors performed very well last year and I think it will continue to perform well this year,” he said. Wheels India reported its financial performance for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2021. The company recorded a net profit of Rs 25.5 crore for the quarter under review, compared to Rs 4.6 crore in the same period last year. Revenue recorded during the quarter increased to Rs 853.3 crore from Rs 544.7 crore recorded during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The board recommended a dividend of Re one per share. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, net profit stood at Rs 6.7 crore against Rs 54. 1 crore recorded in the same period of last fiscal year. Revenue recorded for the year ending March 31, 2021 was Rs 2,215.50 crore, compared to Rs 2,438.70 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company said that during the third quarter of last year, it started the first shipment of cast aluminum wheels to the United States from its factory near Chennai. Regarding financial performance, Ram said: “While the first quarter of last year was a washout due to the nationwide lockdown, there was strong demand in the latter part of the year with a recovery in most. of our business segments in the fourth quarter “. . “While the domestic tractor industry has shown strong growth over the past three quarters, we have seen growth in export business in fiscal year 22,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos