Expert warns stocks will drop up to 60%

Stocks remained stable last month, but pockets of speculation remain.

In a recent article, Lance Roberts argued that stocks are in a bubble that will eventually burst.

He shared five indicators that show the overextension of stocks.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

Stocks have indeed deteriorated over the past month, with the S&P 500 down just 0.4% since April 21.

But that’s unlikely to be the continued fate of stocks as the economic rebound investors were anticipating begins to occur, according to Lance Roberts, chief investment strategist at RIA Advisors, a financial planning firm with more than $ 800 million. dollars under management.

On the contrary, stocks are overexploited, and probably due to a possible decline.

“For the past 120 years, overvaluation and extreme spreads have NEVER been resolved by slippery markets,” Roberts wrote in a recent room published Wednesday in Advisor Perspectives.

He continued, “The only ingredient missing for such a correction right now is simply a catalyst to put ‘fear’ in an overly complacent market. Any economic disruption, credit crunch or unexpected exogenous shock could trigger panic for investors. exits. ‘”

Roberts, who warned against a stock market bubble ahead of the March 2020 crash, quoted the chart below, which puts into context the current conditions in terms of valuation and relative strength. For example, stocks are furthest from their three-year moving average in terms of standard deviations they have ever been.







Real investment advice







But with the post-pandemic reopening and consumers preparing to pump money into the economy, are stocks really in a bubble? Roberts says yes, arguing that earnings estimates are too high as the benefits of the stimulus start to wane and stocks will not be able to reach their high valuations.

He told Insider on Friday that he expects the S&P 500 to return to its fair value and drop 40 to 60 percent over the next two to three years, triggered by the upcoming interest rate hike of the Federal Reserve.

“It’s a 100% guarantee,” said Roberts, qualifying the statement by saying that no one knows for sure exactly when such a crash will occur.

The drop will come 9 to 15 months after the hike, Roberts said, as “zombie” companies, especially those whose CCC credit ratings have flocked recently, thanks to the Fed.



liquidity

will collapse.

He cited the performance of the stock market after previous rate hikes.







Real investment advice







From an investor behavior perspective, Roberts also argued that sentiment needs to be corrected significantly, unlike 2020.

Other indicators than stocks are in a bubble

Roberts also highlighted four other indicators that show stocks are overexploited, all of which are “more than enough evidence that a ‘bubble’ exists in the markets,” he said. The indicators reflect the strong sentiment of investors at the moment.

Among them is his company’s Fear / Greed Index, which currently falls as far as possible into “extreme greed” territory.







Real investment advice







Positioning among fund managers is also extremely bullish, showing that overexuberance is not limited to retail traders.







Real investment advice







This uptrend was also manifested in leverage. Margin debt, or the borrowed money traders have invested, is at its highest. The inflows into leveraged long exchange-traded funds versus short leveraged ETFs are also extreme, a sign of investor euphoria.







Real investment advice













Real investment advice







Roberts’ perspective in context

A number of metrics show that the outlook for future market performance in general is bleak.

Shiller’s average price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500, a popular valuation measure, is historically high.







Gurufocus.com







The Bank of America fund manager survey also reflects an increase in the uptrend and their bullish and bearish indicator is 6.9 out of 10. When the indicator reaches eight or higher, the bank says it is a signal to sell stocks.

The bank also warned that the S&P 500 will face low returns over the next decade with current valuations where they are.

But no one knows how the next few years will play out, let alone the months, given the unique environment and nature of the economic crisis and response.

Roberts’ 2-3 year timeline is also beyond what you would typically find in major investment bank research, given how many variables are in play over such a long time frame.

However, as investors continue to speculate and the Fed prepares to start tightening and shrinking in the coming years, Roberts’ concern may prove to be justified.