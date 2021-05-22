Should You Buy NVIDIA Stock Before Profits?





NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the top performers in the tech industry in recent years, as its name has become synonymous with artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, cloud computing, and high-performance gaming PCs. After rival Advanced micro-systemshad a strong quarter at the end of April, investors will be looking for the same when NVIDIA releases its first quarter tax results on Wednesday, May 26, after the market closes. Investors may be wondering if the stock is always a buy before earnings, especially given the stock’s high price-to-earnings ratio of 87. Let’s see what investors should expect and if stocks are. a sure bet before the next one. income report. Why is NVIDIA so expensive? It’s hard to find a weakness in NVIDIA’s business. With the exception of a brief dip in demand for its data center and gaming chips in 2018, NVIDIA has seen solid growth in recent years. But investors should be aware of the risks associated with semiconductor stocks. The slowdown in demand that suddenly hit NVIDIA in the second half of 2018 highlights the risk of buying chip stocks at the wrong time. NVIDIA’s stock price fell 40% from August 2018 to July 2019 after a pause in spending by data center customers. Likewise, the collapse in cryptocurrency prices in 2018 caused an oversupply of GPU stocks in the gaming segment, resulting in lower sales later in the 2019 schedule. Unless you’re prepared to hold stocks thick, this episode is a reminder to beware of buying chip stocks when trading conditions are good. Demand can fluctuate unexpectedly, which is important to keep in mind. That said, some of the premium is justified here. Over the past five years, NVIDIA’s earnings per share have grown from $ 1.08 to $ 6.90 through the end of fiscal 2021 in January. This improvement is due to better margins as the product mix has shifted to higher margin chips in the data center segment. Additionally, people who play PC video games continue to switch to more expensive RTX gaming GPUs, which is great for NVIDIA’s bottom line. Investors are also very satisfied with the growth prospects of the company in relation to the pending agreement to purchase ARM from Softbank Group for $ 40 billion, which is still underway in 2022. If the deal is approved, NVIDIA would see its addressable market grow significantly. During the recent NVIDIA Investor Day, CEO Jensen Huang said, “Together, we will create new growth platforms for our partners and build a leading IT company for the AI ​​age.” Is this the right time to buy the shares? NVIDIA told investors in April that its tax revenue for the first quarter was higher than the $ 5.3 billion previously forecast. Presenting the day to investors, CFO Colette Kress said, “We are experiencing widespread strength with all of our market platforms, which improves our initial outlook. Analysts expect NVIDIA to achieve revenue of $ 5.39 billion, up 79.7% year-over-year. As for earnings, analysts expect NVIDIA to report earnings per share of $ 3.27, an increase of 81.7%. One catalyst that could provide an added benefit is the growing demand for NVIDIA’s new cryptocurrency mining (CMP) processors. NVIDIA recently launched this new line of chips to insulate its gaming segment from potential volatility should demand for crypto drop like it did in 2018. The previous estimate of $ 50 million included in the initial forecast for the ‘business. It’s impossible to know how the stock will react to the earnings news, but NVIDIA is investing a lot of money in research and development to tackle huge market opportunities in the cloud and data center markets. . If you like the outlook for NVIDIA, I would consider averaging the stock over several months instead of buying a full-sized position before earnings, especially at these high valuation levels.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos