Hero MotoCorp to restart production at all factories from May 24

Hero MotoCorp said on Saturday it is preparing for a gradual resumption of operations and is expected to restart production at all of its manufacturing plants across the country from May 24.

The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer also said it had started single-shift production at three of its factories – Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand on May 17.

Hero MotoCorp – the global manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters – is preparing for a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all of its manufacturing plants in India from Monday, May 24. The company had already started production in one shift at three of its factories. – Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar in the hill state of northern Uttarakhand – from Monday, May 17, “the company said in a statement.

The Global Parts Center, located in Neemrana, Rajasthan, will also begin operations from next week, Hero MotoCorp said. “In addition to producing for the domestic market, these factories will also focus more on catering to global commercial markets around the world. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and will gradually switch to double-shift production, ”the company said.

Hero MotoCorp has started a focused, organization-wide effort to ensure that all employees between the ages of 18 and 45 are vaccinated as a top priority. The company said more than 90 percent of the company’s employees over the age of 45 had already been vaccinated.

He said in an official statement that strict safety and health protocols were in place at all of the company’s factories and offices with a view to gradually resuming operations at these locations.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Share Falls More Than 3% Despite Strong Fourth Quarter Results

Also read: Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Honda and MG Motor stop on oxygen curbs